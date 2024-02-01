Super Bowl 2024 commercials: 5 high-profile celebs who will feature this year feat. Lionel Messi and David Beckham

Marketers rely on the enormous Super Bowl audience to release a slew of commercials featuring well-known celebrity faces, lighthearted humor, and lots of adorable dogs every year.

Super Bowl advertisers spend up to $7 million for a 30-second spot in an attempt to reach over 100 million viewers of the game every season.

With only a week to go until the 2024 Super Bowl (Feb. 11), fans may anticipate seeing some of their favorite celebs in ads.

Several companies whose commercials will be aired during the Super Bowl have published teasers, featuring prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries. Let's examine the top five celebrities that fans might anticipate seeing in this year's Super Bowl commercials.

Which celebs will feature in this year's Super Bowl commercials?

#1 - David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham, a former soccer player for Real Madrid and Manchester United, and his partner Victoria have hinted at their UberEats advertisement, which alludes to a scene from their Netflix documentary that became widely popular in October 2023.

Before the entire commercial, a brief film featuring Victoria, the former Spice Girl, shows her wearing a white t-shirt that says, "My dad has a Rolls-Royce."

"So David and I are going to be in a little commercial," she says in the video.

#2 - Lionel Messi

This year's Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercials will also show Lionel Messi, another legendary soccer player. The Argentine and eight-time Balon d'Or winner demands a glass of ULTRA in the teaser video, "Stand-Off," only for the faucet to stop pouring out.

#3 - Kevin Hart

Although Kevin Hart, an American comedian and actor, loves football, his beloved Philadelphia Eagles will not be playing in this year's game. On Super Bowl Sunday, Hart will still appear on the TVs as part of Draftkings' halftime show.

In an attempt to pay homage to the great football coach Jimmy Johnson, the sports betting firm had Hart wearing a wig in the ad's teaser.

To find out just what surprises Hart and Draftkings have in store, fans will have to wait until the official advertisement airs during the Big Game.

#4 - Kris Jenner

A media personality and reality television star, Kris Jenner is well-known to those in the entertainment industry.

It will be the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's inaugural Big Game ad when she appears in an OREO commercial during the Super Bowl.

Kris Jenner is shown in the teaser appearing to be in a throwback from 2007, the year that the reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debuted.

“How did we arrive here? I'd have to start from the beginning to address that,” Jenner says.

#5 - Jenna Ortega

This year, Jenna Ortega will be advertising Doritos Dinamita at Super Bowl LVIII. In a teaser, the Wednesday actress is seen searching a grocery shop for a flavor of Doritos Dinamita, only to discover that the rack is bare.

The commercial also features Danny Ramirez, who has starred in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "On My Block."