Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City Chiefs injury report feat. Patrick Mahomes, Skyy Moore, and more

Sunday's Super Bowl 2025 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles presents a historic chance for the Chiefs. A victory in New Orleans would allow them to win the Super Bowl for the third time in a row, something no other team has accomplished in the Super Bowl era.

Philadelphia trounced the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game to earn its second Super Bowl in three years. Meanwhile, the Chiefs progressed to the Big Game this year after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game.

Here, we'll evaluate the Chiefs' injury report to see if any key players will be unavailable for Sunday's game at Caesars Superdome.

Chiefs injury report for Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs have been healthy this postseason, and that has continued into the Super Bowl. Coach Andy Reid told news reporters this week that the team is as fit as it has appeared all season, so fans can anticipate seeing all of the team's key players at Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday.

Having said that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still listed on the team's injury report this week as he works to completely recover from an ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the 2024 regular season.

Mahomes hasn't missed a game this season because of the injury, but he did miss the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos along with other starters. The reason was that Kansas City had already guaranteed a first-round postseason bye and had nothing left to play for.

The team declared the star quarterback a full practice participant on Thursday for the second consecutive day, indicating that his work volume is unaffected by the injury.

With Mahomes, the Chiefs also listed punter Matt Araiza (illness) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee) as full practice participants on Thursday.

The only player who was limited for the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday was receiver/returner Skyy Moore, who was placed on injured reserve in October because of a core muscle issue.

In the six regular-season games he had participated in before going on injured reserve, the 24-year-old receiver only contributed 43 kickoff-return yards.

Moore has participated in a series of limited practices since Kansas City opened his practice window on Jan. 30. However, the team's injury report from last week listed him as doubtful. His chances of playing against the Eagles on Sunday seem slim right now, but he will still have one last opportunity to change his status on Friday.

