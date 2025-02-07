Super Bowl 2025: Philadelphia Eagles injury report feat. Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith, and others

Two days remain until Super Bowl Sunday when all eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to find out who will win the Lombardi trophy this year.

For the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the last six years, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl. The Eagles, whom they defeated 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, will be their opponent. As for Philadelphia, the team wants to exact revenge for losing to the Chiefs in the Big Game two years ago.

Let's examine the Eagles' injury report to see whether any key players will be sidelined for Sunday's game at Caesars Superdome.

Eagles injury report for Super Bowl Sunday

Key players including tight end Dallas Goedert, wideout DeVonta Smith, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are among the 11 players the Philadelphia Eagles have listed on their injury report this week.

Carter, who was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an unidentified illness, returned to full participation on Thursday, which is positive news for the squad.

Smith's continued status as a limited participant is the only seriously alarming detail. He has been unable to practice fully for two days in a row this week due to a hamstring problem.

Smith may not be 100% in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but his inability to log full practice participation thus far this week does not necessarily imply he will miss it. Eagles supporters will be hoping that the wide receiver can mark his first full practice participation of the week on Friday.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had a stint on injured reserve from Week 12 due to an elbow issue, but he has now been brought back. Having logged two limited sessions in practice this week, there is optimism that the veteran defensive star will play against the Chiefs.

Graham said that the Super Bowl would be his last game, indicating that he will be retiring at the end of this season.

Even though the Eagles have several players listed on the injury report, Graham and Smith are probably the only ones that give cause for concern. It's quite likely that both will play through their health issues since it's the most crucial game of the season.

