Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs betting lines, odds, and spread

It seems as if the 2020 NFL season went too quickly, as the contenders for Super Bowl 55 have been named: The Kansas City Chiefs will head back to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers for a chance to win their second-straight Super Bowl. Tom Brady and his team will get to play in the Super Bowl at home for the first time in NFL history.
The showdown between the two star-studded quarterbacks will be one to watch, as these two teams previously played each other in Week 12 of the regular season when the Chiefs defeated the Bucs 27-24.
While it will be the Chiefs' second-straight trip to the Super Bowl, this will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance. This is the first time the Bucs will head to the Super Bowl since 2002 when they defeated the then Oakland Raiders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs betting odds
Buccaneers odds: +3.5 (-115)
Chiefs odds: -3.5 (-115)
Spread: The Chiefs are -3.5 favorites
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs picks
1. Tom Brady will throw three touchdowns and two interceptions
2. The Buccaneers defense will have one recovered fumble and interception
3. Antonio Brown will have over 100 yards and a touchdown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs key notes
- The Buccaneers became the first team in history to play a Super Bowl at home
- Patrick Mahomes dominated the Buffalo Bills, despite having lingering issues with his turf toe injury
- Ex-Steelers Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time, something they could not accomplish while in Pittsburgh together
- Despite not having home-field advantage, the Bucs plowed through the playoffs and Brady showed he does not need that advantage to win
- Over 7,500 healthcare workers will be invited to attend the Super Bowl, part of the 22,000 fans that will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs key injuries
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) is questionable
S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) is questionable
WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs:
LT Eric Fisher (torn achilles) is out
QB Patrick Mahomes (toe turf) is questionable
WR Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable
Le'Veon Bell (knee) is questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, betting lines and spread
Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Chiefs 23
Money Line: Tampa Bay +140, Kansas City -175
Against The Spread: Tampa Bay 14-5, Kansas City 17-2Published 26 Jan 2021, 01:49 IST