Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs betting lines, odds, and spread

It seems as if the 2020 NFL season went too quickly, as the contenders for Super Bowl 55 have been named: The Kansas City Chiefs will head back to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers for a chance to win their second-straight Super Bowl. Tom Brady and his team will get to play in the Super Bowl at home for the first time in NFL history.

The showdown between the two star-studded quarterbacks will be one to watch, as these two teams previously played each other in Week 12 of the regular season when the Chiefs defeated the Bucs 27-24.

While it will be the Chiefs' second-straight trip to the Super Bowl, this will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance. This is the first time the Bucs will head to the Super Bowl since 2002 when they defeated the then Oakland Raiders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Buccaneers odds: +3.5 (-115)

Chiefs odds: -3.5 (-115)

Spread: The Chiefs are -3.5 favorites

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs picks

1. Tom Brady will throw three touchdowns and two interceptions

2. The Buccaneers defense will have one recovered fumble and interception

3. Antonio Brown will have over 100 yards and a touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs key notes

The Buccaneers became the first team in history to play a Super Bowl at home

Patrick Mahomes dominated the Buffalo Bills, despite having lingering issues with his turf toe injury

Ex-Steelers Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time, something they could not accomplish while in Pittsburgh together

Despite not having home-field advantage, the Bucs plowed through the playoffs and Brady showed he does not need that advantage to win

Over 7,500 healthcare workers will be invited to attend the Super Bowl, part of the 22,000 fans that will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium

The NFL announced it has set capacity for the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium at 22,000 fans: 14,500 paid tickets, plus 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will receive free tickets. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 22, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) is questionable

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) is questionable

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) is questionable

As #Chiefs coach Andy Reid insinuated, LT Eric Fisher tore his Achilles last night and faces a long road of recovery, source said. KC heads to another Super Bowl, but it will do so without its standout O-lineman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs:

LT Eric Fisher (torn achilles) is out

QB Patrick Mahomes (toe turf) is questionable

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable

Le'Veon Bell (knee) is questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, betting lines and spread

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Chiefs 23

Money Line: Tampa Bay +140, Kansas City -175

Against The Spread: Tampa Bay 14-5, Kansas City 17-2