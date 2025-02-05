Super Bowl 59: 3 reasons why Chiefs' Travis Kelce could have a rough night against Eagles' defense

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are only days away from possibly completing the unprecedented three-peat of Super Bowl titles. Kelce's performance in the game could be key. The tight end has been the outlet for Mahomes throughout his career, so if he has a bad game, it could cost the team everything.

Here's a look at three reasons the team's franchise tight end could be in for a rough 60 minutes this weekend.

Why Travis Kelce could have a rough night

#1 - Eagles linebackers could lock down Travis Kelce like other tight ends

Kelce at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn

According to Next-Gen Stats, Eagles linebackers have allowed 69.9% of passes to be completed (third-best in the fewest yards per target in the league). Put simply, the linebackers set to line up against Travis Kelce haven't been bested by many units.

If Kelce can have an impressive game, it would mean defeating some of the most stout defenders against tight ends in the NFL.

#2 - Fathertime could strike at any time

Kelce at Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn

The 35-year-old has declined in recent years. Kelce's second consecutive sub-1000-yard season came in 2024, marking the first two-year span like this since his first two starting seasons.

Father time comes when it's time, and with Travis Kelce already taking a step down, the hammer could drop at any time.

Plus, there's always a chance it could have arrived during the nearly two weeks between games. If the fathertime hammer does strike, it could be the catalyst for losing the Super Bowl.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes could throw an interception when targeting him early

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes has thrown five interceptions in his Super Bowls. If he throws his sixth early while targeting Kelce, the tight end may not have many more opportunities after that. As a result, he may end up with a low grade for the day.

Once quarterbacks throw an interception while targeting a player, they have every reason to look elsewhere for fear of throwing another one.

