Super Bowl 59 Power Rankings: Where Chiefs, Eagles stars feat. Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes land for Big Game

By Adam Hulse
Modified Feb 05, 2025 17:02 GMT
Power Rankings for Super Bowl 59. Getty

Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set to crown a champion for the 2024 NFL season. This will be a rematch of the big game from just two years ago when the Eagles were defeated. The Chiefs won another one after that, so they can be the first-ever team to three-peat if they win it again this year.

In order to make it to this point in any season, teams must have strong overall rosters to carry them through the playoffs. Both teams are loaded with talent this year and are headlined by some of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions. The stars will be counted on to show up and will likely have a major impact on the outcome of the game.

The list of players to watch in Super Bowl 59 starts with Patrick Mahomes, who is quickly rising in the rankings of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He will be appearing in the game for the fifth time in just seven years as a starter and has already won three rings along the way. He has also been named the game's MVP in all three of those victories, so he is the focal point of this year's contest.

When it comes to the Eagles' offense, all eyes will be on Saquon Barkley, who was arguably the best offensive player in the NFL this season in his first year in Philadelphia. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards and has continued his dominance into the playoffs. The Chiefs' efforts to contain him may be the biggest factor in determining a Super Bowl champion this year.

Here's where the superstars participating in the Super Bowl stack up in the overall power rankings.

Super Bowl 59 Power Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Saquon Barkley
  3. Chris Jones
  4. Jalen Hurts
  5. Travis Kelce
  6. Jalen Carter
  7. Quinyon Mitchell
  8. AJ Brown
  9. Trent McDuffie
  10. Xavier Worthy
  11. Zack Baun
  12. Kareem Hunt
  13. DeVonta Smith
  14. Cooper DeJean
  15. Dallas Goedert
  16. Lane Johnson
  17. George Karlaftis
  18. Darius Slay
  19. Trey Smith
  20. Jordan Mailata

