Super Bowl 59: Ranking top 10 NFL stars with the highest net worth feat. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more

Super Bowl 59 will feature the best two teams in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Let's look at the players with the highest net worth on both the Chiefs and Eagles ahead of the big game.

Ranking top 10 NFL stars at Super Bowl 59 with the highest net worth

10. A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - $12 Million

According to Pro Football Network, A. J. Brown has a net worth of $12 Million. Brown is the WR1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and a key part of their offensive identity. Brown having a solid game in the Superdome could go a long way in securing the Eagles only their second Super Bowl trophy in their history.

9. Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs - $16 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marquise Brown has a net worth of $16 Million. Brown joined the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2024/25 season. Brown started the season injured, and it took months to debut.

He'll be one of Patrick Mahomes' many weapons as the Chiefs look to make it a three-peat in New Orleans.

8. Darius Slay, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles - $25 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Darius Slay has a net worth of $25 Million. Slay is one of the best lockdown corners in the NFC. The Eagles star is usually assigned to stop the opposing team's primary wide receiver threat.

Slay will have his work cut out against the Chiefs, as the team has DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown,and Xavier Worthy as wideout options.

Tied 6. Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs - $30 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Jones has a net worth of $30 Million. Jones has been an essential part of the past two Super Bowls for the Chiefs. He will look to put pressure on Jalen Hurts and attempt to alter the game with his sack-getting ability.

Tied 6. Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles - $30 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jalen Hurts has a net worth of $30 Million.

Speaking of Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles superstar dual-threat QB aims for revenge after losing the big game in 2023. Hurts is a more experienced player heading into Super Bowl 59, and he has a certain All-Pro running back up his sleeve.

5. Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles - $32 Million

According to Sports Illustrated, Saquon Barkley has a net worth of $32 Million. How good has Saquon Barkley been in his debut season with the Eagles? Frankly speaking, it's hard to put it in words.

Barkley is one win away from recording arguably the most excellent RB season since Adrian Peterson won the MVP Award. He's been crucial to the Eagles' success this season.

4. Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - $45 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carson Wentz has a net worth of $45 Million. Wentz might be in the twilight of his career, but the Philadelphia Eagles will always appreciate what he did during his spell with the franchise. These days, Wentz is the backup to a perennial All-Pro quarterback who never misses games due to injury.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs - $70 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DeAndre Hopkins has a net worth of $70 Million. Hopkins is one of his generation's finest wide receivers. He joined the Chiefs via trade and could win a ring in his first season in Kansas City.

Tied for 1. Travis Kelce, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs - $90 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Kelce has a net worth of $90 Million. Kelce is one of the most extraordinary tight ends of all time, and he's now just a win away from earning his fourth Super Bowl ring. During clutch situations, Kelce remains Patrick Mahomes' primary offensive weapon on the Chiefs.

Tied for 1. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - $90 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $90 Million.

Mahomes is in his fifth Super Bowl of his seven-season professional football career. If he retires at the end of Super Bowl 59, he could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

