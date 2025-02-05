Super Bowl LIX: 3 reasons why Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will have a big game vs Chiefs

DeVonta Smith has been one of the key contributors to the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive system despite their run-heavy playcalling tendencies. He and AJ Brown are among the best wide receivers duos in the entire NFL, which will be one of the challenges for the Kansas City Chiefs defense in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Here a look at why Smith could have a big performance in the big game.

DeVonta Smith outlook for 2025 Super Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeVonta Smith (image credit: getty)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Previous Super Bowl performance

Trending

The 2025 Super Bowl will feature a rematch from two years ago when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clashed for the first time in the big game. Their rosters this year include many of the same players from that matchup, including DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts.

The duo found success against Steve Spagnuolo's defense in that game, with Smith turning in a strong performance with seven receptions on nine targets for 100 receiving yards. The familiarity with what they will be facing this year suggests that Smith could be a key factor once again.

#2 - Stopping the run

Most around the NFL would agree that the Chiefs' main focus on defense needs to be containing Saquon Barkley as much as possible. Their rushing defense has been successful this year, ranking sixth in rushing yards allowed per game, but Barkley is a greater challenge than anything they have faced.

The superstar running back exceeded 2,000 yards and has been the engine behind the Eagles' offense. The Chiefs are likely to use plenty of run-stopping formations that load up the box. The result could be Smith being left in single-coverage on many plays, so if he can win his matchup, his big-play upside may bring him a massive performance.

#3 - Coverage matchups

The Chiefs feature one of the best overall coverage cornerbacks in the entire NFL in All-Pro Trent McDuffie. He is projected to match up with AJ Brown on most plays, leaving DeVonta Smith likely to be covered by Jaylen Watson in many situations.

While Watson is a solid CB, he is nowhere near the elite level that McDuffie plays at. The Eagles offense may elect to avoid throwing McDuffie's way and target more favorable matchups for their other pass-catchers. This could mean an even larger workload for Smith in their passing schemes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.