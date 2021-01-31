Super Bowl 2021: Date, time, location and  broadcast details

Super Bowl LV is the final game of the 2020-2021 NFL season and features a matchup between the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will be looking to secure back-to-back Super Bowl Championships for the Chiefs while Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady will be attempting to win his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, in his tenth career Super Bowl appearance. We've got all the viewing information you'll need to tune in and enjoy a star-studded matchup.

Super Bowl 2021 details:

Super Bowl 2021 Date,time and venue

Super Bowl 2021 is set to kick off at 6:30 pm EST on February 7th, 2021. Super Bowl LV is not quite upon us yet but is already considered historic because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl in their home venue. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is where the Buccaneers play their games, and they'll be the home team in this matchup, courtesy of a rule that dictates that AFC teams be declared the home squad in even-numbered Super Bowls, while odd-numbered Super Bowls are reserved for NFC franchises.

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 2021 Broadcast info

Super Bowl LV will receive comprehensive coverage, courtesy of CBS. CBS will be broadcasting the game live on television, and will also offer streaming services via the CBS Sports website, and CBS Sports HQ. CBS Sports HQ is a 24/7 sporting news streaming service that generally requires a membership and an account to enjoy, but starting at 2 pm EST on February 7th, all streams will be free across all platforms and devices.

CBS will have a full day of broadcasts, including interviews, predictions, rumors, and more, from the site of the game, and will also include pre-game and post game analysis, as well as a collection of highlights from the day's action.

CBS goes big with Super Bowl streaming plans https://t.co/jODhbVEt2U pic.twitter.com/0N4a1VeqQi — Vinicius Santos (@VinicSan12) January 22, 2021

Super Bowl LV is sure to feature some offensive highlights, due to the sheer number of superstars who will get a chance to touch the ball. Kansas City will be taking the field with playmakers like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Sammy Watkins playing their skill positions, while Tampa Bay comes to the battlefield with gladiators such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will both enjoy employing their arsenal of weapons against each others' defenses, as the quarterbacks fight to add extra luster to their already outstanding legacies.