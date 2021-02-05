Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks, line and spread

It has all come down to this: the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

It will be a matchup of a pair of the game's best quarterbacks: legendary veteran Tom Brady and young superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is chasing what could be his last league title, while Mahomes is likely still in the early stages of his already-sensational career.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes' top 10 throws of the 2020 NFL season by air distance! 🎯



📽️: https://t.co/SyPYsQAI1q pic.twitter.com/DkiPckiB3J — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 4, 2021

The matchup should also feature a strong coaching duel between Tampa Bay's Bruce Arians and Kansas City's Andy Reid. Both are grizzled coaching veterans with track records of success.

Kansas City is the reigning Super Bowl champion and looking to repeat on Sunday. Tampa Bay hopes to claim its first Super Bowl win since 2003.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

The Chiefs are a -3 favorite on the road for Sunday.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

Both Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns. Brady will throw at least two interceptions. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will total at least five catches and 100 receiving yards.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Notes

The Chiefs were a perfect 8-0 on the road during the regular season. The Bucs were 5-3 at home during the regular season. The Chiefs defeated the Bucs, 27-24, on Nov. 29. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 580 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions this postseason. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 860 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this postseason. A Bucs win would give Brady his seventh career Super Bowl win; it will be his 10th career appearance in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs:

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) did not practice Thursday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (knee/ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Defensive lineman Steve McClendon (non-injury) did not practice Thursday.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneeers Spread and Money Line

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Bucs 28

Money Line: Chiefs -165, Bucs +140

Against the Spread: Bucs 9-7, Chiefs 6-9-1