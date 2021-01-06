Super Bowl LV Time, Location & More

Although this has undoubtedly been a unique year for the NFL, all signs point to the season ending in the usual fashion, with the two remaining teams meeting in the Super Bowl to battle for a world championship. There is no guarantee that the Super Bowl will go off without a hitch due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now, the schedule is set.

Super Bowl LV Time & Location

Super Bowl LV is set to take place on Sunday, February 7th, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Raymond James Stadium probably sounds familiar to most NFL fans, as it is most notable for being the home venue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl is no stranger to Florida, or Tampa in particular, as last year's Super Bowl was held a few hours away in Miami.

This will be the third time that Raymond James Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl, with the other times being Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. The Tampa area has also hosted two other Super Bowls, XVIII in 1984 and XXV in 1991 in now-demolished Tampa Stadium.

Super Bowl LV Halftime Entertainment

The Super Bowl is not only notable for some of the best football of the year, but also for elements that have nothing to do with what happens on the field. Two of the main attractions that the Super Bowl offers are the commercial breaks, and the halftime show.

Airtime during the Super Bowl is expensive, and rightfully so, as 99.9 million viewers tuned into the festivities last year. Because of the amount of eyes on the Super Bowl, advertisers use the event to ambitiously market whatever product or service that they offer.

The halftime show usually features at least one world-famous, award winning musician performing a medley of their hits and this year will be no different. 3-time Grammy award winner The Weekend will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LV and will likely perform a mix of old hits and new songs, as he released a new single entitled 'Save Your Tears' on January 5th.

Super Bowl LV Predictions

According to Vegas Insider, the current favorites to win Super Bowl LV are the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are similar in that they are led by prolific quarterbacks, namely Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers respectively.

Highest career playoff grades among this year's playoff QBs:

1. Aaron Rodgers - 90.2

2. Russell Wilson - 84.5

3. Patrick Mahomes - 83.9

4. Drew Brees - 81.9 pic.twitter.com/xxiHiw1hh2 — PFF (@PFF) January 6, 2021

If this matchup does comes to fruition, the Chiefs would be the favorites because although both teams are able to put up points in a hurry, their defense ranks slightly ahead of Green Bay's.

Although it is too early to make concrete predictions without knowing which teams will compete for the title of Super Bowl champion, keep an eye on both of these teams as they work their way through the playoff field.