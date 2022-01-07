Will Super Bowl LVI go ahead at LA's SoFi stadium? County officials release big statement

Earlier this week, rumors and doubts arose in the NFL community about the possibility of the NFL moving the site of the Super Bowl to another venue. If there was a move, it would likely be due to COVID-19.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NFL even quietly reached out to AT&T stadium about possibly hosting the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles officials give calming statement on Super Bowl plans

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

However, Los Angeles County officials have put the issue to rest. They sent a statement to Yahoo Sports that gave a strong indication, basically saying that the Los Angeles government is on the NFL's side.

They also said they are doing everything in their power to make sure the game occurs as planned.

“We are working closely with the NFL to welcome the Super Bowl to L.A. County,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday told Yahoo Sports in a statement. “And while we cannot provide certainty for the future, we do not anticipate capacity limits at sporting events.”

Of course, the statement does leave a tiny out for the government and plenty for doubters to feast on. However, barring a catastrophe, it looks like Super Bowl LVI will be played in Los Angeles.

That said, at the same time, the government will perhaps have a small effect on the game.

Last year, the Super Bowl had to be moved from SoFi Stadium due to construction delays.

It was moved to Tampa, and the Bucs wound up playing a home game in Super Bowl LV, beating the Chiefs 31-9.

California is under a mask mandate until February 15, which is past the date of the Super Bowl on February 13. Additionally, there is a mask mandate at all events with more than 10,000 people for everyone older than 2 years old.

Who will play in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV

The playoffs are still ahead, but fans are starting to make their predictions about the final two teams. The Chargers and Rams both call Sofi Stadium their home.

Both teams could be in the playoffs. So the door is open for an all-LA Super Bowl.

While this isn't the most likely outcome, it would be one of the most unique in history.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis The NFL is reportedly eyeing the Dallas Cowboys stadium as a replacement if California covid restrictions force them to move the Super Bowl from Los Angeles: outkick.com/nfl-eying-att-… The NFL is reportedly eyeing the Dallas Cowboys stadium as a replacement if California covid restrictions force them to move the Super Bowl from Los Angeles: outkick.com/nfl-eying-att-…

There has never been a game in NFL history that has been played between two teams sharing a home stadium. If that were to happen, it would be the first such matchup in the history of the Super Bowl.

Of course, to get to this point, the Chargers must first beat the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams are essentially tied for the final playoff spot at 9-7 and the winner will make the playoffs while the loser will be stopped at the door. Which team will make the cut?

