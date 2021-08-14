Super Bowl LVI winner decided? Fans have predicted the new NFL champions and it's not the Buccaneers

In 2021, there is only one true way to predict who will win the Super Bowl this season. It’s not Madden 22 or by polling NFL executives, it’s the platform where all the important news is broken and every day people post their holiday pictures - social media.

American betting site BetOnline.ag took a look at what NFL fans on Twitter were searching and posting in regards to “Super Bowl 56”, “Super Bowl LVI champion” and “winning Super Bowl 56”.

When these keywords were entered, 200,000 tweets appeared and were then geolocated in the United States to determine who America believes will win the Super Bowl.

What team is going to win Super Bowl 56?

So which NFL franchise did American Twitter users predict would win Super Bowl LVI next year?

BetOnline’s results showed a variety of teams were chosen to win this season’s NFL championship. Let’s take a look at the results broken down by state.

Kansas City Chiefs – 18 States

Unsurprisingly, the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs were the top pick by Twitter users to win th3 2021/22 Super Bowl.

Almost half of the USA think Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will return to the grandest stage of them all and win their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs offense, with an improved offensive line, will be tough for any NFL defense to slow down this season. A third-straight Super Bowl appearance may be inevitable.

Ready to ball out this weekend 🤘 pic.twitter.com/tblQUDgija — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 10, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 14 States

As if seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady needed more motivation to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for an eighth time, Twitter users only ranked his team second.

So while Tom Brady conquered social media this offseason, he didn't get enough support for the Bucs to repeat as champions.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were backed by 14 states to repeat their success of last season.

Tampa Bay is favored to again win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl for a second-straight year.

"I have a lot of confidence in our team. I've played with our guys for a year now. I know what it's like in the huddle with them."



🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/1FLmgURLIN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 12, 2021

Green Bay Packers – 4 States

Despite all their offseason drama, the Green Bay Packers still got voted in by four states as the winners of Super Bowl LVI.

In what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season in a Packers uniform, the team is poised to make another run at the Super Bowl this season.

Baltimore Ravens – 3 States

The Baltimore Ravens were picked by three U.S. states to win the Super Bowl in 2022. Twitter users see Lamar Jackson leading his Ravens squad to the promised land.

Baltimore definitely has the players to challenge for the NFL championship this season.

Seattle Seahawks – 3 States

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks also had three states predict they would lift the Lombardi trophy.

The Seahawks will have to get out of the super-tough NFC West division first, but no one will look forward to facing Pete Carroll’s team in the postseason.

The best of the rest

Other NFL teams picked to win this season's Super Bowl included the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

