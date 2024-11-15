T.J. Hockenson or Mark Andrews: Who should I start for Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Finding the most favorable tight ends in fantasy football each week is absolutely crucial when attempting to fully optimize a starting lineup. Some managers may be debating between T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews as one of their Week 11 starters. They both offer plenty of upside this week, but here's which one is a better pick.

Is T.J. Hockenson a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

T.J. Hockenson (GETTY)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

T.J. Hockenson has been excellent in fantasy football in his NFL career, finishing among the top four tight ends in three of the past four seasons. He was forced to miss the first eight weeks for the Minnesota Vikings this year with an injury, but he has returned for their past two games.

Trending

After finishing as the TE28 in his first game back, Hockenson returned to his elite level last week by finishing as the TE6. He will carry that momentum into Week 11 for a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who allow the fewest passing yards per game this year.

Is Mark Andrews a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Mark Andrews (GETTY)

Mark Andrews got off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the 2024 fantasy football season with the Baltimore Ravens. He finished outside of the top 20 weekly tight ends in four of his first five games despite finishing as the overall TE5 or better in four of the past five seasons.

The veteran has turned things around recently, finishing among the top three weekly tight ends in three of his past five games. He is clearly being back to one of the most valuable fantasy tight ends and will look to keep things rolling in Week 11 against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

T.J. Hockenson or Mark Andrews: Who should I start in Week 11 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start

T.J. Hockenson is the recommended tight end to use in Week 11 fantasy football lineups over Mark Andrews. Both of the elite veterans are facing difficult defensive matchups this week. Still, Hockenson is more likely to overcome it than Andrews is, making him the better pick for weekly lineups.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Hockenson will score nearly two additional fantasy points than Andrews in PPR scoring formats this week. He has superior projections in receptions and yardage, though he is expected to be slightly less likely to score a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.