T.J. Watt injury update: Latest on Steelers star for Week 7

Ever since he came off the board No. 30 in 2017, T.J. Watt has been a franchise cornerstone for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The burly linebacker out of Wisconsin has made five straight Pro Bowls, been named an All-Pro thrice, tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record on his way to winning Defensive Player of the Year, and broken the franchise record for sacks. He also scored his first-ever defensive touchdown against the Cleveland Browns last month.

But ahead of the Steelers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Watt has a problem.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

T.J. Watt Injury Update: What happened to the Steelers linebacker?

TJ Watt v Houston Texans

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had placed their veteran linebacker and defensive leader on the practice report with a heel injury.

Watt had skipped that day's practice session because of the injury – the only absence. It has yet to be fully known when the heel injury occurred, but that is not the only hurting body part he has.

During the Sunday defeat of the Baltimore Ravens, he suffered a dislocated finger that he popped back in, and he also tore multiple ligaments in the same finger. However, defensive coordinator Terry Austin has assured that it would not affect his play.

When will T.J. Watt return?

TJ Watt celebrating his first-ever touchdown vs the Cleveland Browns

A heel injury is usually a noteworthy issue for a linebacker like T.J. Watt, given the explosiveness and speed that he needs to make crucial tackles. But what makes it more significant is his importance to the Steelers.

Their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, has had a mixed campaign so far, going 3-3 behind the newly-invigorated pass-catching corps of rookie Puka Nacua and Super Bowl winners WRs Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee. However, their run game has been dealt a huge blow with the departure of Cam Akers for the Minnesota Vikings, which could have presented huge defensive opportunities for Watt.

There is a likelihood that he may be rested as a precaution, before being reactivated against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

Injury update on other key Steelers players

Pat Freiermuth v Houston Texans

Elsewhere, tight end Pat Freiermuth was limited on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday. He hurt his hamstring against the Houston Texans and did not play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, meanwhile, was a full participant on both days. He has not played since the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, wherein he hurt his hamstring.