T.J. Watt net worth: How much is Steelers LB worth in 2023?

T.J. Watt's legacy with the Pittsburgh Steelers has already been cemented. He has been chosen to five Pro Bowls, has been an All-Pro on three occasions, and in 2021, he earned the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, all in his first six seasons with the team that took him 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the Steelers, the 28-year-old outside linebacker agreed to a 4-year agreement valued in excess of $112 million, including $80 million in guaranteed pay, two years ago.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, T.J. Watt's net worth as of September 2023 is believed to be around $10 million. Investments, partnerships, contracts, and off-field activities all have an impact on his net worth.

According to Spotrac, Watt's rookie deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 was for $9.25 million across five years. The deal included a full sum guarantee. Watt also received a $4.87 million signing bonus. The organization offered Watt an extension deal as his original contract's expiration date drew near and he continued to put out outstanding performances.

T.J. Watt has also reportedly made over $1 million in endorsement fees from Capital One, GameBreaker Sports, Panini, Reebok and Six Start Pro-Nutrition, Subway, and Panini.

T.J. Watt breaks Pittsburgh Steelers career sacks record

The Steelers' Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns was their first of the year, and their defense contributed to it. T.J. Watt played a crucial role in that remarkable victory. In that contest, Watt, 28, not only scored the first touchdown of his NFL career but also recorded a sack that broke a tie with James Harrison for the team record in that department.

With four sacks in just two games this season, the Steelers' star linebacker already has 81.5 for his career. This total appears certain to rise quickly. Four sacks to start the season is a solid one for Watt, who has already had an exceptional career.

T.J. Watt's progression from collegiate football to becoming a record-breaking NFL linebacker is evidence of his skill, commitment, and effort on the field. He continues to be an enormous influence on the field, and his profound effect on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and the NFL in general is evident.