"Take few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass" - Tom Brady admits he's still left stunned by Patrick Mahomes' crazy pass during SNF showdown

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a tough matchup on Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, the Buccaneers finally resembled the team from the last two years that won a Super Bowl.

Brady pointed that out in his postgame tweet, but he also gave credit to his opponent and rival, Mahomes:

"Tough one against a GREAT team. Plenty to work on but we’ve got each other in the locker room, and we’ll get it right. Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass."

Mahomes stunned the entire sports world with one play Sunday night, in which he eluded defenders in the backfield before flicking a touchdown pass inches in front of the line of scrimmage.

It was an otherworldly display of quarterback skills. The pass will undoubtedly be in highlight reels for years to come and it's something that all quarterbacks should study to find out how it was done. But especially at Brady's accelerated age, it's not something other quarterbacks might be able to do.

Several things were on impressive display that night by Mahomes. He was elusive, evading a sack right off the bat and spun out of another near the line of scrimmage. He just showed just how athletic he is.

His field awareness was on full display, too, as he stopped mere inches from the line of scrimmage before tossing the pass. The pass required the perfect touch to get over the mass of defenders and into his receivers' hands, but that's exactly what happened.

Even in his youth, Brady might have struggled to make a play like that. That's simply how good Mahomes is, something even the greatest of all time can admit.

Was that the final matchup between Brady and Mahomes?

Given the fact that the two quarterbacks are playing in opposing conferences now (as opposed to when Brady was in New England), they will not matchup again this year unless both teams make the Super Bowl.

Right now, Kansas City looks like the class of the AFC and could be en route to another Super Bowl appearance, but Tampa Bay has struggled to separate from the pack so far.

Even if both teams make it as top seeds, the likelihood that they'll face off again in the Super Bowl is low. With this possibly being the final season for the Buccaneers' star, that means the two will probably not play football against each other again.

They will likely finish with a tied head-to-head record of three wins apiece.

