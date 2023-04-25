Tamba Hali Belongs in Canton, Ohio

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a lot of great players come through their doors, especially of late. Whether it has been great quarterback play or elite defenders coming off the edge, the Chiefs have really had it all. One such elite player during his time in Missouri was Pro Bowl edge-rusher, Tamba Hali.

Hali has been one of the legendary NFL players of the last 15+ seasons. He is also one of the best defenders in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. That is one of the many reasons why he signed a one-day contract back in 2021 to retire as a Chief. His career in Kansas City is why he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steady Numbers

During his 12-year tenure in Kansas City, Hali was a consistent player. Hali has at least 7.5 sacks and several forced fumbles in each of his six seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. His 89.5 career sacks are the second most in franchise history. His 159 quarterback hits and 105 tackles for loss are both team records. His 33 forced fumbles rank second all-time in Chiefs history.

No. 91 has 89.5 career sacks, which puts him ahead of Hall of Famers Dan Hampton and "Mean" Joe Greene. Hali was one of the top edge-rushers in the game from 2006 to 2017 because of his consistency year in and year out. His statistics are unquestionably Hall of Fame-worthy. That is undeniable.

Pro Bowl Machine

Tamba Hali was definitely recognized for his great work terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. He made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2010 to 2015 when he recorded 59 sacks during that time. He also earned two All-Pro nominations in both 2011 and 2013 when he recorded at least 11 sacks and four forced fumbles in both years.

The former All-American at Penn State was a great player in college and clearly a great player in the National Football League. He, along with veterans Eric Berry, Alex Smith and Travis Kelce, helped make the Chiefs Super Bowl contenders again. He might not have a ring to his name, but he still has a strong impact on this current Chiefs roster.

His numbers speak for themselves, as do his Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations. The Liberian native belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be eligible for the first time in 2023. Due to his outstanding career in Kansas City, he should be in contention for induction.

