Tamba Hali signs one-day contract to retire with the Kansas City Chiefs

Tamba Hali might not be one of the more popular NFL players, but his story sure is inspirational. The linebacker, who was a standout at Penn State, signed a one-day deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to retire with the team that drafted him.

Who is Tamba Hali?

Tamba Hali was born in Liberia and was just ten years old when his mother sent him to the United States to escape the civil war in their home country.

Hali began playing football in high school and realized that if he could excel at the sport that he could make a living out of it. His goal was to make enough money to move his mother to the US.

Today we celebrate Tamba Hali @TambaHali91 💯



My favorite PSU 🏈 Player during my days as a student (mainly because of the man he is, the impossible story of how he got to where he is and how great of a player he was)#ChiefsKingdom

Hali was an All-American defensive end while playing at Teaneck High School in New Jersey and was ranked the fifth-best linebacker in the country. The four-star recruit committed to play football at Penn State University under legendary head coach Joe Paterno.

Hali was a four-year starter and was named an All-American and Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in 2005. In his senior season, the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten title with a 11-1 record and then won the Orange Bowl, defeating Bobby Bowden and the Florida State Seminoles.

Tamba Hali declared for the 2006 NFL draft and was selected with the 20th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being drafted, Hali became a citizen of the United States and in September 2006, he was able to bring his mother to the US.

Reuniting after thirteen years, Hali's mother was able to watch him play football for the first time. In his rookie season, he led the Chiefs with eight sacks and was named in the NFL's All-Rookie team.

Only Derrick Thomas tallied more sacks in a Chiefs’ uniform than Tamba Hali (89.5) did during his brilliant career. He racked up at least six sacks in nine of his 12 seasons with KC and posted double-digit sacks three times, including 14.5 in 2010.



Thank you, @TambaHali91! https://t.co/avi9XwK4j1 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) May 10, 2021

In his 11-year NFL career, Tamba Hali made it to the Pro Bowl six times. A lingering knee injury prevented Hali from seeing significant game time in the 2017 season and he was subsequently released by the Chiefs. Hali's 89.5 sacks are the second-most by a player in Chiefs history, being Derrick Thomas' 126.5.

Injury concerns prevented Hali from playing in the NFL since being released by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The linebacker finally decided to file his retirement paperwork and hence, the Chiefs signed him to a one-day deal so he could retire as part of the organization.

A fitting conclusion to a storied career.

We have signed Tamba Hali to a one-day contract. The six-time Pro Bowler will officially retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UDTIvjl7pb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2021