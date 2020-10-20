Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in easy fashion on Sunday.

In a game that was hyped up as a shootout featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, it was the Buccaneers' defense that deserves much of the credit for the win. Tampa's defense suppressed Rodgers and the Green Bay offense in a 38-10 blowout.

Here are five takeaways from the most anticipated game of Week 6.

5. The Packers' rush defense must improve

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II had 23 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the day. Despite both of his touchdowns coming on short-yardage plays at the goal line, Jones still could not be stopped by the Packers' defense.

The Packers have allowed touchdowns by running backs against every opponent so far, except for the New Orleans Saints.

4. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady still has it

Advertisement

Brady apparently does not age, and he showed us why he is the GOAT on Sunday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and a QB Rating of 96.1. While his passing yards were low, we certainly saw flashes of a younger Brady that played as a New England Patriot. Having plenty of help around has certainly allowed Brady to thrive on the Buccaneers.

TB12 connects with Tyler Johnson to extend the Bucs lead, 21-10! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/kW746g8rX8 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

3. Aaron Rodgers needs more help

Let's face it, Rodgers needs a better supporting cast around him.

Coming into this week, the Packers' offensive line allowed the least number of pressures onto their quarterback. Against the Buccaneers, the Packers allowed four sacks for a total loss of 42 yards. Despite Rodgers being accurate outside of the pocket and keeping the ball safe, he still needs an offensive line to protect him.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was active for Sunday's game and caught six passes for 61 yards, but it wasn't enough. Adams was covered heavily and it showed. He was the intended target when Rodgers threw a pick-six to Buccaneers' defensive back Jamel Dean. If the Packers expect Adams to get open, they need to consider trading for a star receiver to start on the opposite side.

PICK 6! Jamel Dean takes it to the house! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/qk0Tn7O45M — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020