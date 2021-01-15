Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints odds, picks, line and spread | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

Two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will square off Sunday as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs' divisional round.

In what may be Drew Brees' final campaign, the Saints (13-4) have won 13 games for a third-straight season and claimed their fourth-consecutive NFC South title.

With Brees and star running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans' offense is more than a tough task for any opposing defense to face.

Meanwhile, the Bucs (12-5) have had a sensational season under Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians. The combo has led to a quick resurgence for Tampa Bay, which finished just one spot behind New Orleans in the NFC South.

A win for Tampa Bay would send Brady to the NFC Championship game and further remove his successes from being solely associated with the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

The Saints are a -3 favorite at home for Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Picks

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees will each throw for at least 200 yards. Saints running back Alvin Kamara will score at least two touchdowns. The Saints will lead for the entire game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Key Notes

The Bucs won their last game, defeating the Washington Football Team 31-23 in the Wild Card round. The Saints won their last game, defeating the Chicago Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round. The Saints are 6-2 at home this season. The Bucs are 6-2 on the road this season. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Despite missing time due to injury, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Key Injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Guard Alex Cappa (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Running back Ronald Jones II (quad/finger) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) did not practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints:

Quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) did not practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Spread and Money Line

Prediction: Saints 35, Bucs 32

Money Line: Saints -170, Bucs +150

Against the Spread: Bucs 9-7, Saints 9-6-1