Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview: Will Rob Gronkowski play in Week 1 against the Cowboys?

Rob Gronkowski is one of Tom Brady's best friends and most reliable teammates on the field. The 10-year veteran is looking to pick things back up with Brady and bring home yet another Super Bowl ring.

Gronkowski retired back in 2019, and everyone thought the tight end would never step foot on the field again. That was before Brady decided to move his talent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the New England Patriots still owned the rights to Gronk, they were able to trade him to the Bucs and a 7th-round pick for a compensatory 4th-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Will Rob Gronkowski return to his former self in Week 1?

No one thought that Gronk coming over to the Bucs would make much of a difference, especially since he had a year off, but Rob Gronkowski put up some respectable numbers in 2020. He ended the season with 623 yards and 7 TDs. Even more impressive is that these numbers were put up with the Bucs having one of the most talented receiving rooms in the league.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown all had their hands in the mix with Brady. Collectively, the unit accounted for 2,329 yards of offense. With these numbers, Gronk was still able to add 623 of his own. Expect Brady to throw to his big-bodied TE, especially in goal-line situations.

Gronk may not have the same speed that he once had, due to an injury history that has sidelined him more than once. Numerous back surgeries and a torn ACL and MCL are likely what led the 10-year veteran to want to hang up the cleats. However, Gronk can still be a dangerous receiver in the middle of the field for Brady to throw to. That is exactly where he will want to return to in 2021.

Brady and Gronk are #2 on the list for most TDs from a QB to the receiver. Their 99 TD receptions are a mere 15 from the record holder of Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. Records are a thing of beauty for Tom Brady, so expect him to want to use Gronk in any way to achieve this new record.

Gronk's injury history seems to be a thing of the past, and last season he showed a form of his younger self. Definitely expect to see Gronk on the field for Week 1, especially when attempting to chase at least one more Super Bowl ring.

