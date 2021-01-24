Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL Conference Championship

NFL NFC Conference Championship game sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Green Bay Packers. Hall-of-fame QB's Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face each other yet again, this time in Lambeau Field and for a chance to head to the Superbowl. Brady had previously complained about the cold weather, even though the veteran QB played 20 seasons in New England.

Likely 2020 MVP winner Aaron Rodgers will face a familiar team, as the Packers visited the Bucs in the regular season, only to be thrashed by Brady and Co. Nonetheless, this will still be two different teams that will face each other on Sunday. Who will prevail?

COUNTDOWN TO AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC: BRADY AT RODGERS FOR A TRIP TO A TAMPA SUPER BOWL. PLEASE STEP BACK FOR A MOMENT AND APPRECIATE THE PRIVILEGE IT WILL BE TO WATCH THIS. THE GOAT VS A 3-TIME MVP 1ST-BALLOT HALL OF FAMER. THIS IS AN NFL CHRISTMAS EVE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers Head-to-Head

The Buccaneers and Packers have met 56 times in the past, with Green Bay leading the series 33-22-1. These two teams last met in the 2020 regular season, when the Bucs defeated the Packers 38-10.

Green Bay Packers season results: W W W W L W L W W L W W W W W W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers season results: L W W W L W W W L W L L W W W W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers Team News

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the Buccaneers, WR Antonio Brown will be out against the Packers, which will certainly hurt the Bucs offense. Brown has had his moments since joining the team and will certainly miss a game in which he could have had a day for himself, considering the other receivers that would be covered.

WR Antonio Brown has been ruled out, and S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is listed as questionable.



📰: https://t.co/BHmJds6ft5 pic.twitter.com/jY5OLrzs8z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 22, 2021

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have CB Kevin King questionable, which should be something to watch as King has been a key player in the secondary for the Packers. DL Kingsley Keke is out with a concussion and has been a starter in several games during the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers Projected Starters

Advertisement

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE: Robert Tonyan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers Prediction

The Buccaneers likely have the best offense and defense on paper, but despite that, the Packers are currently favorites to win in terms of betting odds. Rodgers and the offense struggled against the Buccaneers in Week 6, as Rodgers had zero touchdowns and two interceptions for 160 yards. The Packers could not score after the end of the first quarter either.

Brady is known for his success in the postseason and despite him not liking the cold weather, he should not have a problem when he arrives in Wisconsin. The Buccaneers defense is what could give them the win on Sunday.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers get a good start in the first half, only for Buccaneers to catch up in the second half. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wins 31-20.