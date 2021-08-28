Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans NFL odds, picks, TV channel and live stream - August 28 | NFL preseason 2021

It's one final tuneup for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they travel across the Gulf of Mexico to face the Houston Texans.
The Buccaneers are 0-2 in the preseason, part of that being the absence of their starters from major game time. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said this week that his starters, including quarterback Tom Brady, will play close to the entire first half in the third and final game of the preseason.
As for the Houston Texans, who are 2-0, the team is still looking at their options at quarterback. As things stand, Tyrod Taylor may be the ultimate winner to start Week 1.
Buccaneers vs. Texans: How to watch, schedule, odds, live streams, TV channel
- Start time: 8 pm ET, August 28
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV channel: WFLA News Channel 8 (Tampa), ABC 13 (Houston)
- Live stream options: FuboTV, YouTubeTV
Buccaneers vs Texans | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction
- Spread: Buccaneers -3.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -200, Texans +160
- Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
The Buccaneers should get their first win of the preseason on Saturday night in Houston. With the Bucs' Super Bowl team still intact and tacking the field against a struggling Texans side, the Buccaneers, who are 3.5 point favorites, could win by at least a touchdown.
Buccaneers vs Texans series history
The Buccaneers and Texans have only played each other five times, with the first matchup taking place in 2003. The series falls in the Texans' favor, 4-1.
Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season.
- Texans 23 at Buccaneers 20| 2019
- Buccaneers 9 at Texans 19 | 2015
- Texans 37 at Buccaneers 9| 2011
- Buccaneers 14 at Texans 28| 2007
- Texans 3 at Buccaneers 16| 2003
The most recent matchup between the Buccaneers and Texans was in 2019 and relied mostly on special teams and field goals from each team to get points on the board.
Buccaneers 2021 preseason schedule
- Week 1 | vs. Cinicnnati Bengals (L 19-14) | August 14
- Week 2 | vs. Tennessee Titans (L 34-3) | August 21
- Week 3 | at Houston Texans | August 28
Texans 2021 preseason schedule
- Week 1 | at Green Bay Packers (W 26-7) | August 14
- Week 2 | at Dallas Cowboys (W 20-14) | August 21
- Week 3 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | August 28