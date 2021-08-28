Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans NFL odds, picks, TV channel and live stream - August 28 | NFL preseason 2021

It's one final tuneup for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they travel across the Gulf of Mexico to face the Houston Texans.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 in the preseason, part of that being the absence of their starters from major game time. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said this week that his starters, including quarterback Tom Brady, will play close to the entire first half in the third and final game of the preseason.

As for the Houston Texans, who are 2-0, the team is still looking at their options at quarterback. As things stand, Tyrod Taylor may be the ultimate winner to start Week 1.

Buccaneers vs. Texans: How to watch, schedule, odds, live streams, TV channel

Start time: 8 pm ET, August 28

8 pm ET, August 28 Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV channel: WFLA News Channel 8 (Tampa), ABC 13 (Houston)

WFLA News Channel 8 (Tampa), ABC 13 (Houston) Live stream options: FuboTV, YouTubeTV

QB Tyrod Taylor and the Texans practice Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. pic.twitter.com/x4cpZ7mk8f — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) August 25, 2021

Buccaneers vs Texans | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5 (-108)

Buccaneers -3.5 (-108) Moneyline: Buccaneers -200, Texans +160

Buccaneers -200, Texans +160 Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Buccaneers should get their first win of the preseason on Saturday night in Houston. With the Bucs' Super Bowl team still intact and tacking the field against a struggling Texans side, the Buccaneers, who are 3.5 point favorites, could win by at least a touchdown.

Birthday hangover? ❌



Tom Brady is back at it in the @Buccaneers training camp



pic.twitter.com/RI1S5PYFEB — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 4, 2021

Buccaneers vs Texans series history

The Buccaneers and Texans have only played each other five times, with the first matchup taking place in 2003. The series falls in the Texans' favor, 4-1.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the regular season.

Texans 23 at Buccaneers 20 | 2019

| 2019 Buccaneers 9 at Texans 19 | 2015

| 2015 Texans 37 at Buccaneers 9 | 2011

| 2011 Buccaneers 14 at Texans 28 | 2007

| 2007 Texans 3 at Buccaneers 16| 2003

The most recent matchup between the Buccaneers and Texans was in 2019 and relied mostly on special teams and field goals from each team to get points on the board.

Buccaneers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | vs. Cinicnnati Bengals (L 19-14) | August 14

August 14 Week 2 | vs. Tennessee Titans (L 34-3) | August 21

August 21 Week 3 | at Houston Texans | August 28

Texans 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | at Green Bay Packers (W 26-7) | August 14

August 14 Week 2 | at Dallas Cowboys (W 20-14) | August 21

August 21 Week 3 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | August 28

