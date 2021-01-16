Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) will travel to New Orleans and face off against the divisional rival Saints (12-4), quarterbacked by Drew Brees. Although both teams are solid in almost every sense of the word, the media has been enamored with the matchup of Brady vs Brees specifically. The two legendary quarterbacks are both approaching the twilight of their careers, and this may be the last time we see the two go head-to-head. We'll break down this legendary showdown for you, with details about each team and a prediction of the outcome.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers news

The Buccaneers enter the Divisional Round fresh off of a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bucs are banged up, with 11 players listed on their Friday injury report, including star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin who have spent most of the season dealing with nagging ailments. DL Jeremiah Ledbetter will miss the game, and RB Ronald Jones II, S Andrew Adams, and S Jordan Whitehead are all listed as questionable.

Tom Brady might be a 43 year old man in most circumstances, but when he takes the field, he's truly an ageless wonder. The veteran QB threw for 40 touchdowns, good enough to tie for second place in the NFL and 4,633 yards, the third most in the League this year. Mike Evans leads the team in receiving with 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer's roster has been stacked, with other notable contributors such as Leonard Fournette and controversial WR Antonio Brown available as weapons for Brady to utilize. This is a balanced team, with a duo of sure tacklers in Devin White and Lavonte David serving as the heart of their linebacking corps. They've been joined this year by experienced defenders like Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, and younger contributors like Vita Vea, who was placed on Injured Reserve and is not available for this game.

New Orleans Saints news

The Saints successfully defended Mercedes-Benz Stadium from the visiting Chicago Bears, knocking them off 21-9 on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Saints' record was good enough over the regular season to clinch the NFL South, ensuring that if they had a third matchup with the Bucs this season, it would take place at home.

The Saints listed 7 players on their injury report, with HB Latavius Murray, Center Will Clapp and QB/Utility player Taysom Hill listed as questionable, while CB Patrick Robinson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Injuries have plagued the Saints this year, as Taysom Hill was forced to take the reins for several weeks while Drew Brees recovered from an injury.

Brees hasn't had a statistically amazing season, throwing for just under 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns, but the Saints have had players step up elsewhere. HB Alvin Kamara clocked 16 touchdowns on the ground this year, and led the team in receiving yards with 756 on 83 catches, adding another 5 touchdowns. WR Michael Thomas is a dynamic threat for the Saints, and defensively they can turn to LB Demario Davis, DE Trey Hendrickson, and S Malcolm Jenkins to hold down the fort, establishing the Saints as a well-rounded squad.

Happy 42nd birthday, Drew Brees!



• Most career passing yards (80,358)

• Most career pass completions (7,142)

• Most consecutive games with a TD pass (54)

• Highest single-season comp. % (74.4%)

• Most pass completions in a season (471)

• Most 5,000 yard passing seasons (5) pic.twitter.com/Be52FPzqHe — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 15, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction

A battle of some of the oldest players in the league might just result in the most compelling game of the season, with offensive highlights Galore. Although Brees did not have his best season by a long shot, he's still dependable and capable of delivering when his team needs it the most.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in with the motivation that comes with the knowledge that a win here puts them in position to win the NFC Championship next weekend and compete in Super Bowl LV on their home turf in Raymond James stadium, while the Saints will undoubtedly try to send Brees off as a champion if this turns out to be his final season in the league.

Both teams are sound in all phases of the game, and the stakes have never been higher, so the superstars that dominate box scores and highlight reels will be leaving it all on the field when they clash. This is one of those games where the last team with the ball will probably win, as each offense is potent in their own right. Although this matchup could realistically go either way, look for Brady and the Buccaneers to cap off a one-possession game with a late score to take the victory.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to steal the win against New Orleans Saints in the end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints broadcast info

This matchup will kick off live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, Lousiana at 6:40 pm EST, Sunday, January 17th. FOX has the broadcast rights to this game.