Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

Fans will have a chance to witness one of the greatest quarterback matchups in NFL playoff history on Sunday, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Superdome to play New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees. Brady and Brees are first and second respectively in career touchdown passes, combining for 1,152 throwing scores between them.

Although they may not have won as comfortably as they would have liked, Tampa Bay was able to put away the Washington Football Team last Saturday. The Buccaneers’ imposing weapons at wide receiver played well during Wild Card Weekend, including WR Antonio Brown, who scored the team’s first touchdown of the game.

The New Orleans Saints were in total control of their first playoff game last week against the Chicago Bears, who could not get anything going on offense. In what was a welcome sight for all New Orleans fans, WR Michael Thomas made his return to the lineup after a lingering ankle issue. The former Ohio State star appeared healthy, and made a big difference last week. He caught his first touchdown pass of the season to get the scoring started for the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints TV Schedule

What Time is The Buccaneers at Saints on Sunday?

6:40 p.m EST on Sunday, January 17th.

What Channel Is The Buccaneers at Saints game on Sunday?

Advertisement

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Coverage Map

NFL Divisional Round TV Coverage

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints - Live Stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction

The NFL Divisional Round Weekend wraps up with an all time classic, and it’s fair to expect that whoever has the ball last in this matchup of legendary quarterbacks has the upper hand in winning the game. There’s a lot of analysis that can be done to decide which team has the edge, but at the end of the day, it’s very difficult to imagine Tom Brady, even at his advanced age, losing in blowout fashion to the same opponent three times in the same season.

Even though he probably would not have preferred to suffer two losses, Brady has probably noticed certain tendencies on film and on the field with regards to the Saints defense that he’ll try to exploit on Sunday.

Advertisement

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers can get some semblance of a running game from RB Leonard Fournette or a recovering Ronald Jones, Brady should be able to effectively use play action to keep New Orleans’ defense guessing.

However, Saints might prove to be too strong in the end.

Prediction: Bucs 32, Saints 35