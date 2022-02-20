Bruce Arians "shocked" over claims of rift between him and Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed speculation of a divide between him and recently retired quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers head coach is positive his relationship with the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback is not the reason he retired from the league following two seasons in Tampa Bay. Arians said it would shock him if the quarterback played in the 2022 season:

“That would shock me. And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past, that’s why I don’t see it happening.’’

However, what truly agitates the 69-year-old head coach is a sequence of what he calls “far-fetched” assertions that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller's relationship soured with the Bucs coach. Arians stated this:

“It seems like there’s one (story) every day now. Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls---, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.’’

Former player claims Arians created tension between himself, Brady, and OC Bryon Leftwich

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and QB Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots guard Rich Ohrnberger tweeted that Bruce Arians would undermine the three-time NFL MVP and Leftwich by taking a red pen to their game plans:

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the Achilles (tendon) in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.’’

Arians said that Ohrnberger’s claims are absolutely erroneous and that he couldn’t stay quiet anymore.

“I mean, that’s such bulls---. That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too.’’

He adds he doesn’t rehab his Achilles in the morning and he goes over the game plan for the work but doesn’t delete anything:

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning. I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.’’

Ohrnberger also claimed Brady’s relationship soured with Arians after editing the game plan:

“Heard some interesting things recently … The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game-planning, but the relationship was souring.’’

Bruce Arians & Tom Brady with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

In the two seasons with Tampa Bay, the 44-year-old quarterback threw for 9,949 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He led the franchise to their second Super Bowl LV win, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9 and winning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Moreover, Arians became the oldest coach to win the Lombardi Trophy at 68-years-old, 127 days.

Needless to say, the quarterback's time with the Buccaneers was a success, despite the alleged tension between him and Arians.

