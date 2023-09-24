Tank Dell or Elijah Moore Start 'Em Sit 'Em: WR projections for fantasy football Week 3

Tank Dell and Elijah Moore both come into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season with much to prove.

For the Houston Texans wide receiver, it is all about getting his first NFL victory. Since getting selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has seen his team lose to the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts.

For the Cleveland Browns wide receiver, it is all about rebooting his career with the Cleveland Browns and proving his doubters wrong. The former second-round pick by the New York Jets was traded to his new team just as the Aaron Rodgers era was about to start. The Browns are 1-1 this season, starting with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tank Dell a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Tank Dell will be playing for the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Want to trade Skyy Moore? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

He started for the first time last week and impressed in his team's defeat against the Indianapolis Colts. He played 79% of the snaps while leading the team with a 21.3% target share, which was second only to Nico Collins. He led the team in targets per route run (TPRR) against zone coverage with 28%.

His 72 yards and a touchdown gave him 21.5 fantasy points last week following on from 7.8 points in his first game. The Jaguars defense ranks in the top half of the league for rushing yards allowed per game but falls of a cliff in terms of its pass defense, giving up 256.5 yards per game.

Based on the above, it is likely that Tank Dell will carry on from where he was last week. However, the only concern is that he was listed on the injury report during the week with a thigh issue and that might be a concern.

Is Elijah Moore a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Elijah Moore will take to the field for the Cleveland Browns agianst the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

He has had a 21.7% Target share and 22% TPRR. He has not done much with it and is yet to score a touchdown. His season total reads six receptions for 79 yards. He had 9.2 fantasy points in his first outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by 7.1 in his second against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, his fortue may change in the game against the Tennessee Titans this week. Their 277 passing yards per game this season is fifth-worst in the league. Consider this against the 65 rushing yards per game they have allowed, which puts them in the top five in the NFL. Therefore, the Browns are likely to pass more and Deshaun Watson could also be due for a big game. This scenario becomes even more likely with running back Nick Chubb unavailable due to injury.

Tank Dell vs. Elijah Moore: Who should I start in Week 3?

Tank Dell v Elijah Moore Week 3 Fantasy Comparison

Thankfully for us, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has done the hard work here. Based on its insights, it is better to go with Elijah Moore over Tank Dell.

Several factors play into that. Both players are considered unlikely to get a touchdown, even though Tank Dell did get one last game. Based on considerations listed before, Elijah Moore is expected to get more receptions and receiving yards, though, which equate to higher fantasy points.

The rookie wide receiver was impressive last week. But he does not have the any record to show his consistency and is coming out of thigh injury. The Browns receivers, meanwhile, has not been too electric either. However, with the passing game expected to improve, it could be his chance to give his fantasy football managers some much-needed points.

Confused about whom to start for the Broncos vs. Dolphins? Try out Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier