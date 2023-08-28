Tank Dell Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Texans WR in 2023?

The irony with Tank Dell’s game starts with his name. He’s no tank, given his 5’8”, 165-pound frame. However, he blasts through the opposition with his speed and shiftiness. Bigger linebackers and slower defensive backs will have trouble covering him.

He used his advantages to collect 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final year with the University of Houston. But can he translate his game from the Cougars to the Houston Texans, making him a viable fantasy football option?

Tank Dell’s fantasy outlook

The Houston Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While small and slender, he works best as a slot receiver who can create separation in the fewest moves possible. He can then use his speed to collect more yards after the catch.

Tank Dell will play with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is universally praised for his accuracy. The Texans will be in a good spot in a wide-open AFC South if Stroud and Dell can develop a connection.

Meanwhile, new Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik can use his experience as a defensive quality control coach to put Dell in positions to succeed. Slowik can help find the spots Dell can exploit to keep the chains moving.

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy football pick in 2023?

There are several obstacles that Tank Dell must overcome before having enough reps to become a viable fantasy football option. First, he battles against Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson, and John Metchie III for minutes. Therefore, he might see the field for limited playing time.

Second, his performance will depend on how Stroud will fare as a starter. The Houston Texans named the former Ohio State standout QB1 in Week 1 of the 2023 season versus the Baltimore Ravens. Houston is in a good spot if Stroud shows attributes of being a franchise play-caller.

However, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik might take a conservative approach to Stroud by letting his ground game go to work. After all, they have a nice balance of power in Dameon Pierce and speed in Devin Singletary. Lesser pass plays mean lower stats for wide receivers like Tank Dell.

Third, the performance of the Texans remains a mystery. While they have a solid left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, how the rest of the line will hold up remains questionable. If Stroud doesn’t have enough time to make throws, Dell and the other receivers won’t get their yards.

Finally, it’s challenging to be optimistic for the Texans offense. Their legitimate deep threat at wide receiver remains a question. Likewise, Woods does have an injury history, adding wear and tear to his body. Dell won’t maximize his ability as a slot receiver if the Texans don’t have a wideout who can catch the long ball at any time.

Where should you draft Tank Dell this year?

Fantasy football experts project Dell’s overall fantasy football ranking at 240-250. That position means someone might take a flier on him in the latter rounds of the fantasy draft, at best. However, several wide receiver options are better than him, which may bump him off the draft order.

Likewise, his rankings among wideouts range from 86 to 95. Therefore, staying away from Tank Dell during the fantasy draft would be better. It’s best to revisit his performance after a few weeks and claim him from the free-agent pool before another player does if he’s consistently delivering.

