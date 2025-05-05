Tank Dell injury update: Latest on Texans WR's status for the 2025 NFL season

The gruesome injury suffered by Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is likely to have lasting impacts on his 2025 season.
During Week 16 of the 2024 season, Dell made an impressive touchdown grab against the Kansas City Chiefs, but suffered a tough injury as he collided with a teammate during the process. He suffered a dislocated knee, multiple torn ligaments and meniscus damage.
The lasting effects of the injury are likely to hurt the Texans' chances in 2025. The franchise spent two draft picks on wide receivers in April. According to beat reporter Jonathan Alexander, the double additions are a signal that Tank Dell is likely to miss the entire 2025 season through his recovery:
Dell will more than likely miss the 2025 season and be placed on the physically unable to perform list, given the nature of his knee injury and the timing of his ACL surgery, which took place just two months ago. The timetable for ACL injuries is typically six to 12 months. Dell also dislocated his knee, tore other ligaments and damaged his meniscus.
The Texans also lost wide receiver Stefon Diggs to free agency, as he signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots. However, they bolstered the group by trading for Christian Kirk, who arrived from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tank Dell also suffered a season-ending injury during the 2023 season
During his rookie year, Tank Dell bumped with a teammate and suffered a fractured fibula. He ended 2023 with 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, an impressive number considering how the Texans also had a rookie quarterback.
He did not play in any playoff games during his first two seasons due to injury. In 2024, the Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, but returned to Kansas City, where the wide receiver got hurt, and couldn't cause an upset.
Stefon Diggs was also lost for the 2024 season after he tore his ACL. Another wide receiver, Nico Collins, appeared on the injured reserve midway through the season due to a hamstring problem, but was able to recover in time for the 2024 playoffs.
