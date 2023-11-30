Tank Dell injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Tank Dell, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, returned to practice Thursday, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, after missing practice on Wednesday, raising concerns that he might not play against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Although Dell's calf injury was thought to be minor, Houston (6-5) was hoping that he would improve his practice participation on Thursday or Friday in order to be cleared to play against Denver (6-5).

Tank Dell's availability for the Texans' AFC clash against the Denver Broncos is crucial since it might have a significant impact on the postseason picture. To ensure that he is well enough to start, the Texans and Dell are expected to exert every effort.

The Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he has since established a chemistry with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. In the majority of receiving categories, he is ranked among the rookie leaders. The 24-year-old has accumulated 705 receiving yards, which is second in the league among rookies. With seven touchdowns, he is also tied for first place among rookies.

Dell has scored in each of his last four games, hauling in 25 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns in that span. During that stretch, he has also helped the Texans win three of their last four games.

What happened to Tank Dell

This season, Tank Dell has become C.J. Stroud's primary target; the two could develop into one of the NFL's best quarterback-to-receiver combinations.

However, due to a calf injury he sustained in last week's 24-21 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dell may be forced to miss his team's next game against the Denver Broncos.

The injury involves soft tissue and is anticipated to have only mild consequences.

When will Tank Dell return?

Tank Dell made his way back to the Texans' practice on Thursday, which is encouraging, especially in light of the hope fantasy football managers have for him following his impressive performance in recent weeks.

Dell was not present for the Houston Texans' practice on Wednesday, but coach DeMeco Ryans said that he should be able to play in Week 13 against the Broncos. Ryans said on Wednesday, "We expect him to be OK."

In Week 13 of the NFL schedule, the Texans play the Denver Broncos, who own the NFL's longest current winning streak (five games). To have an increased chance of winning that game, Houston will need Dell to be able to maintain the level of play he has displayed in the past few weeks.