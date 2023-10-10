Tank Dell injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Week 6

Tank Dell, the promising rookie wide receiver, had to leave the game on Sunday. The Houston Texans eventually lost without their young wide receiver, and his status is still in doubt for the next game this weekend. He was unable to return last time out, so is he in danger of missing any time?

What is the status of Tank Dell?

Tank Dell injury update

Tank Dell suffered a concussion last weekend. During the loss, the star wide receiver took a blow to the head and was taken off the field to be examined. He did not return after being officially diagnosed with a concussion.

The Atlanta Falcons were able to secure a comeback victory while Dell was on the sidelines. The Texans offense largely hinges on his status as he's proving to be an electric wide receiver.

He's also proving to be one of CJ Stroud's favorite targets as well. The team may have to prepare for an extended absence for the rookie, though. Concussions are difficult to recover from and they can take multiple weeks to clear the protocol.

Dell is officially in the protocol, per reports from Adam Wexler, who said on X:

"Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said rookie WR Tank Dell is in the concussion protocol. They’ll monitor his progress throughout the week."

It can take a while to clear concussion protocol. In the past, players have missed multiple weeks with lingering concussion symptoms. Thanks to high profile head injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and others, the NFL does not mess around with them anymore.

What happened to Tank Dell?

Tank Dell went down to catch a low throw from CJ Stroud. In doing so during Week 5, he hit his head, which rolled over a bit. He appeared to make the catch, but did suffer a hit to the helmet in the process, though no defender was present.

Still, it was enough to cause a concussion, and the current belief is that he could well miss this weekend's action. He was able to eventually walk off on his own power, but he could not return to the game and was officially downgraded to out with a concussion.

That is one of the worst injuries an NFL player can sustain. They're not good for health, and they can cause extended absences. Multiple concussions are also probable after players suffer them.

When will Tank Dell come back?

Tank Dell is not expected to suit up for the Texans' matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. He is not officially out yet, but he could miss the matchup. If so, he would then be week-to-week.

That would make the Week 7 bout with the Carolina Panthers his likely return date. However, nothing is guaranteed as the Texans have not specified a time table for his return. He could be back this week, but he could also be out for the next two.

It all depends on how he will be able to progress through the concussion protocol this week and in the future.