Tank Dell injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Week 7 fantasy football

Tank Dell has been out since Week 5 with a head injury. After leaving midway through that game, he has not played since. With the Houston Texans playing well and fantasy managers depending on him, the team is looking at how long it will take for him to get back. Here's the latest update on Dell.

What's the latest on Tank Dell's concussion?

Tank Dell injury update

Tank Dell suffered a concussion during Week 5. During the loss, the rookie wide receiver took a blow to the head after he went down to catch a pass and was taken off the field to be checked and did not return after being officially diagnosed with a concussion.

He ended up missing last weekend's victory over the New Orleans Saints, though the offense was not as electric. The Texans offense largely hinges on his status as he's proving to be an electric wide receiver.

So far, he has become one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets as well. After one week already off the field, the team may need to prepare for more time off for their rookie. Concussions often take a long time to recover from.

Dell officially entered the protocol last week after the game, per reports from Adam Wexler, who said on X:

"Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said rookie WR Tank Dell is in the concussion protocol. They’ll monitor his progress throughout the week."

The concussion protocol is fairly difficult to clear. After Tua Tagovailoa and others suffered major, high-profile head injuries, the NFL stresses that players need to be held out if they have concussions.

What happened to Tank Dell?

Tank Dell went down to catch a low throw from CJ Stroud. Upon hitting the ground, his head tumbled onto the turf and he needed to be helped off the field. He appeared to make the catch, but did suffer that hit to the helmet regardless. That was the last play he made.

The concussion happened, and it held him out of the matchup last weekend. The Texans earned a win, but it was clear they miss their speedy wide receiver.

A concussion is one of the worst injuries an NFL player can sustain. They're not good for health and have long term issues, and they can force players into extended absences.

When will Tank Dell return?

Fortunately for Texans fans, and unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Houston Texans enter their bye week. With an extra week, head coach Demeco Ryans expects the star wide receiver to return the next week:

“Tank should be back and ready to go after the bye as well."

The Texans will face the Carolina Panthers and fellow rookie quarterback Bryce Young. So far, Stroud has looked like he should have gone first overall instead of Young, and the Texans will want to further prove that fact when they go head-to-head. Tank Dell's appearance will be vital to that end.

If he cannot go, then he would be in line to return when his Texans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.