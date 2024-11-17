Tank Dell or Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Tank Dell and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two talented wide receivers in the second year of their NFL careers. The Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks are two teams with different aspirations for the 2024 season, but their ascension in the league is clear, making good friends for their respective quarterbacks. And for their managers in fantasy football.

Is Tank Dell a good pick in Week 11?

One man's misfortune is another man's treasure, and this is exactly what's happening with the Houston Texans. The team has seen Stefon Diggs tear his ACL and, with the veteran out for the season, Dell has seen an uptick in his share of snaps.

Over the past three games, he has played at least 73% of all the Texans' offensive snaps, but he also had nine targets in each of the past two games, a season-high number. He also had his only game with over 100 receiving yards in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

Trending

The Cowboys currently allow 210.8 passing yards per game, around the league's average. This could be a great opportunity for Dell to shine.

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba a good pick in Week 11?

Coming from the best game of his career, the Seahawks' star is looking to build upon a performance where he had seven catches, 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. But that was without DK Metcalf playing, and the number-one receiver for the Seahawks will be back Sunday.

In other games where Metcalf played, Smith-Njigba averaged around seven targets per game. Although he's coming from the best game of his career, it's extremely unlikely that he'll repeat that performance as he'll be WR2 once again.

Whom should I start between Tank Dell and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 11?

Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer

Our Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer puts the Seahawks receiver ahead by the smallest of margins, counting on one more projected reception to score a bit more than his Texans counterpart.

The Seahawks will play against the San Francisco 49ers, making this a good possibility for Geno Smith's team to pass the ball more due to being behind on the score. This is also a good sign for the Seattle star.

