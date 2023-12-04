Tank Dell replacements: 3 WRs C.J. Stroud’s Texans should target after rookie’s season-ending injury

Tank Dell had been one of the greatest Cinderella stories of the season, but it looks like the Houston Texans wide receiver might be done for the season with a fractured fibula suffered in the 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Tank Dell had emerged as a perfect wide receiver number two for C. J. Stroud. Both players are in their rookie season, but they have generated plenty of highlights throughout the year. With Nico Collins also in a breakout year, the Texans' offense exploded this season. But they're at a crossroads now.

Houston needs to find answers to continue their playoff push, and even though you can't get more than a stopgap at this time of the year, there are still some names in free agency that you might sign to boost your depth. Check out three possible replacements for Tank Dell:

5 wide receivers to replace Tank Dell

1 - Sammy Watkins

What about giving a final chance to one of the best wide receiver prospects of the last decade? Injuries derailed his career, but when he was healthy, it was clear how much of a threat he was with the ball in his hands, never more than when he won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He could play as a WR4 and provide depth for Collins, Robert Woods and tight end Dalton Schultz. His experience would be helpful for such a young team.

2 - Damiere Byrd

If you're willing to take a shot on a player who has big play potential, then Byrd could be a good sign to provide depth. The veteran wide receiver was never a superstar, but he provides relief to any passing offense with some deep receptions here and there.

Byrd was recently released from the Atlanta Falcons.

3 - Denzel Mims

Mims did not make the Lions' 53-man roster after being traded by the New York Jets but there's some untapped potential for him. There wouldn't be much of a pressure to perform if the Texans sign him, so it might be worth taking a flyer.

His first year in the league provided some hope that he could develop into a starter for the Jets, but it never materialized. For a young team, taking a shot here and there certainly doesn't hurt.