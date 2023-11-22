Entering Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, the end of millions of fantasy football leagues across the world is coming up, with teams jostling for playoff positions.

Picking the correct wide receivers to start each and every week is what can win or lose you your matchup, and ultimately your chances of a championship.

Wide receivers, more than any other position in fantasy, have the opportunity to create explosive plays leading to a multitude of points. But most leagues only have room for two or three starters.

If you own both Tank Dell of the Houston Texans and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints but can only choose one, who should you start?

Is Tank Dell a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Houston Texans rookie WR Tank Dell has emerged as one of the stars of the 2023 season. Alongside a fellow rookie in QB CJ Stroud, Dell has exploded during the last few weeks and finds himself as WR16 in PPR scoring after 11 weeks.

Dell has amassed 147.8 PPR points so far, averaging 16.4 points per game. He's caught 42 passes for 659 yards and six touchdowns, while adding a further 39 yards on the ground.

Dell has seen 10+ targets in each of his last three outings, as he and Stroud continue to develop their rapport. The Texans average 277.7 passing yards per game, which is second in the NFL, only behind the Miami Dolphins. Dell and Stroud will surely continue to have plenty of opportunities to make big plays.

Their next challenge comes when the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an all-AFC South matchup in Week 12. The Jaguars allow a league average of 35.35 fantasy points per game to WRs, but allow 254.4 passing yards per game - the fourth most in the NFL.

Is Chris Olave a good fantasy option in Week 12?

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave has continued to impress during his second NFL season, ranking as WR17 in PPR scoring through 11 weeks.

He's right behind Tank Dell, scoring 139.7 total PPR points, with an average of 14.0 per game. Olave has racked up 56 receptions for 657 yards and three touchdowns. However, his big play ability has decreased somewhat, as he's only averaging 11.7 yards per reception this year versus 14.5 in 2022.

The Saints are in a transitional period as they adapt to new QB Derek Carr, but are still top of the NFC South - despite having a 5-5 record. Much like 2022, a team from the NFC South may still host a playoff game despite finishing under .500.

New Orleans travels to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 12, which may go some way to determining the winner of their division.

The Falcons have been solid defensively in 2023, allowing just 200.4 passing yards per game - only eight teams have allowed more. They've also allowed just 29.86 fantasy points to opposing wideouts this year- the 10th fewest in the NFL - meaning it could prove to be a tough matchup for Olave.

Tank Dell vs Chris Olave: Who to start in Week 12?

If you own both Tank Dell and Chris Olave in your fantasy squad and only have room for one this week, use our start/sit analyzer to assist you in your decision.

Our analyzer says to start Chris Olave over Tank Dell in Week 12. Dell is part of an offense that likes to pass more, but have other excellent pass-catching options in Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown, if healthy.

Meanwhile, Olave has less competition for targets, with fellow WR Michael Thomas heading to IR after suffering a knee injury.

