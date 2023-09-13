Tarik Cohen net worth: How much is Panthers RB worth in 2023?

Tarik Cohen is set to return to the NFL.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that the one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler had agreed to join the Carolina Panthers as a practice player. Cohen has not played since 2020, when he suffered multiple injuries to his leg when he was tackled while returning a punt against the Atlanta Falcons.

His net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be $5 million, most of his earning having come on the field. Cohen signed two contracts during his five years with the Chicago Bears: the first being his standard rookie deal worth $3 million, and the second being a three-year, $17.25 million extension. However, he was released in 2022 while rehabbing his injury.

Tarik Cohen career overview

Drafted 119th overall out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Tarik Cohen immediately established himself as a very versatile player. He accumulated over 1,500 all-purpose yards, mostly from returns; and became the first rookie since the legendary Gale Sayers to score a rushing, receiving, passing, and returning touchdown.

The following year, he had multiple career-highs on his way to a Pro Bowl appearance. The Bears, meanwhile, won the NFC North at 12-4 but lost 15-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round after Cody Parkey missed a game-winning field goal with five seconds left.

After suffering the aforementioned leg injury, Cohen spent all of 2021 rehabbing. However, he tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022 while livestreaming a workout session on his Instagram account. Just a week before he had written a piece for the Players' Tribune detailing his struggles before becoming an NFL player, including said 2020 injury:

"No one beyond your inner circle is going to know the full extent of your injuries. Everyone is just going to think it's a regular ACL tear. And, like you, they've seen Odell and a bunch of other guys come back from that in less than a year. So people are going to start questioning you on a bunch of different levels."

What Tarik Cohen, others have said about returning

Before he injured himself during the Instagram livestream, Cohen had been optimistic about a comeback, saying during a Q&A in 2022:

"I want to be the player that I was before I got hurt. I won't let myself come back before I'm ready and before I feel like I can put the same performances on that I was putting on before I got hurt."

And shortly after his signing with the Carolina Panthers was announced, his wife Jasmine Gray posted this on her Instagram Stories:

