Tavon Austin Net Worth: How rich is former Rams WR in 2024?

Tavon Austin is an accomplished wide receiver who has played for a number of franchises in his journeyman NFL career. The West Virginia alum was selected in round one of the 2013 NFL draft and has proven to be a solid piece on any team that he has been a part of.

According to reports, Austin has an estimated net worth of about $20 million. The veteran pass catcher earned this sizable net worth from his NFL career, and he will be looking to add to it in the coming years.

Tavon Austin's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Tavon Austin has earned $40,680,263 throughout his 10-year NFL career. The 2013 PFWA All-Rookie Team member has played for seven teams in his professional career, and he has gotten paid while on the rosters of these franchises.

Austin spent five years with the Los Angeles Rams (initially known as the St. Louis Rams), where he earned a sizable chunk of his career earnings for his efforts. While the franchise was based in St. Louis, Tavon Austin earned $10,648,882 in total. Upon the team's relocation to Los Angeles, he made $24,875,000 for his efforts as the team's starting pass catcher.

Upon leaving the Rams, Austin saw a dip in his earnings, as he never commanded a starting role in the league. Austin made $3,582,603 playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and he made just under half a million during stints with the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills.

Tavon Austin's NFL legacy

Austin will go down in history as a talented pass catcher who came into the league with high expectations but ultimately couldn't perform up to such lofty demands. The West Virginia alum was a star in college, and it wasn't a surprise when he was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

The St. Louis Rams drafted Austin to become their franchise wide receiver and a building block for the next decade or thereabouts. However, following an impressive rookie season, the lights seemed too bright for Austin. He left the Rams after the 2017 NFL season and went on to have a journeyman career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. Austin last played in the league in 2021, when he appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars.