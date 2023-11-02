Taylor Heinicke career earnings: How much has Falcons QB earned over six-year NFL career?

Before the start of the 2023 campaign, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke in free agency. But how much has the former Washington Commanders star made in the NFL since 2015?

After playing football for Old Dominion University, Heinicke became an undrafted free agent in 2015 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He has since played in the NFL for the Commanders, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots. In addition to the NFL, he played for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks.

Taylor Heinicke's six-year NFL earnings

Heinicke's current contract with the Falcons is reportedly a $14 million, two-year agreement with a $4 million signing bonus, and $6.32 million in total guarantees, according to Spotrac. Incentives included in the contract could bring the total value to $20 million — this year's roster bonus is $1 million, and next year's signing bonus is $1.32 million.

According to Spotrac, Taylor Heinicke has made a total of $15,236,951 during his NFL career to date. It must have amounted to $22,236,951 at the conclusion of his Atlanta contract.

After joining the Vikings in 2015, the 30-year-old quarterback inked his first professional contract. The agreement was for $1.58 million and was set to last for three years.

Before joining the Falcons, Heinicke's last contract was signed in February 2021. He agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year deal with the Washington Football Team. A $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in guarantees were included in the deal.

Taylor Heinicke to take over the starting role from Desmond Ridder?

When the Atlanta Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, a different player will start at quarterback for them.

Taylor Heinicke, an offseason addition, will start at center on Sunday, according to head coach Arthur Smith's announcement on Wednesday. Starting QB Desmond Ridder has mostly battled with turnovers thus far this season.

"Just for this week, just with all the variables, just kind of considering everything in the last 72 hours and what we feel is best for this week against the Vikings, Taylor will play this week," Smith informed the news media (via NBC Sports).

In response to the question of whether Heinicke might hold the starting quarterback position for longer than a week, Smith said:

"Right now we're focused on Minnesota."

Throughout his career, Taylor Heinicke has played in 34 games (25 starts) and completed 542 of his 851 throws for 5,920 passing yards, along with 35 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.