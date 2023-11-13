Taylor Heinicke injury update: Latest on Falcons QB for Fantasy Football

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke went down with an injury in his team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Before the injury, Heinicke had a stat line of 56 passing yards and a touchdown as he attempted to lead his side to a comeback win.

Unfortunately, he could not return to action, and Desmond Ridder came in to take his place. Ridder couldn't will the team to victory, and the Falcons fell to 4-6 for the season.

Taylor Heinicke Injury Update

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Taylor Heinicke stayed down following an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter and was removed from the Gridiron for evaluation. In the meantime, Desmond Ridder trod on the field to replace the fallen shot caller.

Heinicke was spotted clutching his leg after going down. Not too long after the injury, it was reported that the Old Dominion alum would not return to the game in a playing capacity.

What happened to Taylor Heinicke?

According to the NFL website, Taylor Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in Week 10's 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran passer was attempting to lead his team to a fourth-quarter comeback before suffering the injury. It occurred while he was scrambling for an 8-yard rush and was hit by Zaven Collins.

In the post-match press conference, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said:

"He(Heinicke) pulled his hamstring, and Des(Desmond Ridder) came in and did a really nice job. He gave us a chance. Obviously, made a big play in a zone read. Unfortunately, we came up short."

This injury is yet another one in a 2023 season ravaged by injuries to quarterbacks. The likes of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Derek Carr have all suffered from injuries in 2023, and it might only get dicier in the coming weeks due to the workload leading to the playoffs.

When will Taylor Heinicke return?

It is currently unclear as to when Heinicke will be fit enough to make his return to the Gridiron. The journeyman QB looked as though he had found his spot in Atlanta before his injury. However, now he's set to undergo a spell on the sidelines as Arthur Smith's team attempts to make a playoff push.

Week 10 felt like a reversal from what occurred in Week 8 when it was Ridder who left the Gridiron due to a concussion. Heinicke came in and played in the second half and then was given the next two fixtures (eventual losses) to the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals as the starter.