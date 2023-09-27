Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be in a relationship, with the superstar singer being next to Donna Kelce, mom of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Swift went crazy when Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

With one of the biggest fanbases in the world, it took just three days for Swift fans to get to know everything about Travis Kelce, including their entire horoscope and whether they make a good match or not, while also providing analysis if the relationship has a long-term future or not.

NFL fans are incredulous at the behavior of Taylor Swift fans and how far one can go to be involved with their favorite artist's life:

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get together?

Rumors say the pair first met after the singer made a July 9 concert at the Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce was trying to meet her and offer a friendship bracelet, but he wasn't able to do so. A few weeks later, photos of the singer going with the tight end on a date went viral on the internet, and everybody started to ask whether there was something going on there.

It was still a mystery until last week, when his brother, Jason, confirmed they were seeing each other during their podcast 'New Heights'. Later, Travis Kelce went to the Pat McAfee show and addressed the rumors himself.

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

The only Chiefs loss this season had Kelce inactive due to a knee injury, which is certainly a piece of information that'll make waves throughout the Taylor Swift fanbase. With the singer attending the game, Kelce scored a touchdown and his team obliterated the Chicago Bears in an easy 41-10 win.