Taylor Swift spotted wearing special ‘87’ bracelet during Travis Kelce’s game vs Chargers

The relationship status of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is still unknown, with no official confirmation by any of the two. While the rumors have been swarming the NFL circles for a month, there seems to be no pressure for the superstars to neither confirm nor deny what's going on with them.

The singer was once again present in a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Travis Kelce play, and it was a nice victory for the tight end, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, as they dominated their biggest division rivals for the 2023 season and won 31-17.

But outside the game, a small detail was caught up by cameras which sent Swift and Kelce fans into a frenzy. As the singer watched the game, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 with a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as Travis Kelce amassed some incredible 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce finally gives a bracelet to Taylor Swift

When the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was unsuccessful. It did kick-start a line of contact between the two of them, though, and the public got to know about a possible relationship when she appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

She was spotted enjoying herself while seated next to Kelce's mom, Donna. After the game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the stadium together, and the entire NFL world was merged with the pop world out of a sudden.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to the MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

With Kelce becoming Patrick Mahomes' only trusted target in the 2023 season, expect plenty of points, yards and touchdowns for him. And Taylor Swift will love to see it.