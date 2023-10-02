Taylor Swift vs Travis Kelce net worth: Comparing Chiefs TE and singer's career earnings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The two haven't confirmed whether they’re dating, but fans love their unexpected pairing.

Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the past few seasons. He is currently in his 11th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and has led them to two Super Bowl titles.

Meanwhile, Swift has grown into one of the most popular musical artists in recent years. She has won a staggering 12 Grammy Awards in her illustrious career so far.

Nonetheless, amid reports that Kelce and Swift have struck up a romantic relationship, fans have been curious to learn which of these two superstars has a higher net worth.

Travis Kelce net worth: How much is the Chiefs TE worth in 2023?

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

According to reports reports, Travis Kelce is worth an estimated $30 million as of 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs star has made a small fortune through his football career.

As per Spotrac, Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020. The deal included $22,750,000 in guaranteed money. The tight end has already racked up $77,032,220 in career earnings across 10 years in the league.

Kelce also makes around $5 million per year in endorsements. The two-time Super Bowl winner has tie-ups with a few top brands, including Nike, T-Mobile, Old Spice, and McDonald's.

Taylor Swift net worth: How much is the music icon worth in 2023?

According to reports, Taylor Swift is worth a whopping $740 million as of 2023. The 33-year-old is one of the wealthiest musical artists of this generation.

Swift's net worth has been boosted through her career as a country and pop star. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide during nearly two decades in the music industry.

As per reports, Swift earns around $150 million per year, which is nearly twice as much as Kelce has earned throughout his NFL career.

Although Swift's yearly earnings might vary depending on whether she releases an album or goes on tour. However, it's safe to say that the music icon has a significantly higher net worth than Kelce.