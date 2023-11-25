Taysom Hill or Isaiah Likely: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football? 

Taysom Hill and Isaiah Likely are two tight ends with opposite fantasy football seasons. Hill brings versatility to the position, which has helped him get 94.9 PPR fantasy points thus far. Likely has been rarely used and this is reflected in his 17.9 points.

However, both players are entering Week 12 with some matchup that could see a nice little bump in their points. The question is, which of these tight ends should start this week in fantasy as the playoffs are near in many leagues?

Is Taysom Hill a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill

Saying the New Orleans Saints tight end is a good fantasy pick is an understatement. The veteran can do it all on the field from taking in catches to making big plays on the ground. Also, Taysom Hill can sling the football when needed.

Four of his last five games have seen him reach double-digit points, including two with 20+ points. His last game saw him get just 4.3 fantasy points against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Hill will face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed three touchdowns to the position.

Fantasy football managers still should consider him as he is a TE1 in PPR this week. Be on the lookout for him to potentially show off that aforementioned versatility in the NFC South matchup.

Is Isaiah Likely a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

The second-year tight end could have more snaps as Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews is out for the rest of the season. Likely has been targeted just 12 times with nine receptions for 89 yards. He came on strong last season with Baltimore but was relegated to playing behind Andrews this season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson could look Likely's way based on his 60 targets from the 2022 season. Baltimore will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed 81.5 fantasy points to tight ends so far this season.

With an increased workload, Likely should be viewed as a low-end TE1 by fantasy football managers in Week 12. He could have a breakout game that might help at a crucial point in one's league.

Taysom Hill vs. Isaiah Likely: Whom should I start in Week 12?

Taysom Hill vs. Isaiah Likely - Week 12 fantasy comparison

Looking at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, it favors Likely slightly over Hill by less than a point in Week 12. The optimizer sees the Ravens' young tight end having a slight chance of getting more yards.

It also loves Hill showing off the arms with passing yards and impacting the Saints' run game against the Falcons.

Those who are lucky to own both should start them, especially if it is a Superflex league. Should New Orleans Saints quarterback Derrek Carr find Hill in the passing game, it only elevates his value on par or more, fantasy-wise. They are worth the risk given their road matchups.