Teams eliminated from NFL Playoffs 2024: What Jets, Raiders, Broncos, Patriots can learn from the season

While the Jets, Raiders, Broncos, Patriots, Giants and Commanders came into 2023 with high hopes, this was not their year. With Week 18 on the docket, all of these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. With their season effectively wrapped up, attention turns toward looking back at the year and identifying what comes next.

Here's a look back at six teams that have missed the playoffs and a look at the ammunition they have to spend in 2024.

Jets 2023 season review

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

The year was a roller-coaster ride for fans. They came into the year with Super Bowl aspirations in wake of Aaron Rodgers' arrival. However, they left Week 1 with a win and one quarterback fewer. Some argued that the season ended there. However, the team managed to scrape together a 4-4 record at the mid-point before hitting a wall and slipping to a 6-10 record.

Potential needs: QB2, RB2, OL

Jets' picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 3

Round 4 (via DEN)

Round 4

Round 6

Raiders 2023 season review

Antonio Pierce at Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders came into the year with hopes of recreating a version of the peak-era Patriots with Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels. However, that era was short-lived as owner Mark Davis parted ways with McDaniels after Week 8. However, Antonio Pierce and Aidan O'Connell put some explosive wins together in a campaign to prove that they are the future of the team.

Potential needs: QB1/2, WR, CB, RB

Raiders' picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (from KC)

Round 7

Round 7

Round 7

Broncos 2023 season review

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

The Denver Broncos went into Year 2 of the Russell Wilson era with hopes that Sean Payton could fix the Broncos and Russell Wilson after a disaster of a year in 2022. The Broncos started slow with a 1-5 record before rocketing back to a 7-6 record.

The Broncos hit a wall again and now sit at 8-8 with their first winning season since 2016 on the line. Either way, the Broncos have gone another year without a postseason appearance. The 2024 NFL Draft will be big one for the Broncos this year after several years of trading away important picks for Wilson and Payton.

Potential needs: QB, RB, WR, TE, CB depth, LB, DL

Broncos picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 3 (from NO or own)

Round 4 (from MIA or own)

Round 5

Round 5 (from NYJ)

Round 6 (from SF)

Patriots 2023 season review

Bill Belichick at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots entered the 2023 season with hopes that adding Bill O'Brien would fix Mac Jones well enough to let Belichick's defense take the team home. Now, the head coach's job is on the line and Mac Jones has been replaced by Bailey Zappe. The team started 1-5 and now find themselves at 4-12 with no mid-season surge to speak of.

Potential needs: QB, WR, DL, TE

Patriots' picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 (via CHI)

Commanders 2023 season review

Sam Howell at Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

The biggest selling point for the Washington Commanders heading into the year was a motivated Eric Bieniemy looking to prove himself ready for a head coaching gig. Instead, the offensive coordinator's offense ranked 21st in yards per game. The team had a decent enough September with a 2-0 start to the year, but now find themselves at 4-12.

Potential needs: QB, WR, RB, TE, CB, DL, LB

Commanders' picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (from CHI)

Round 3

Round 3 (from SF)*

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Giants 2023 season review

Tommy DeVito at New York Giants v New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants have had a season that went off the rails and never could quite get back on them. Daniel Jones was knocked out early with an ACL tear, and outside of a fun run with Tommy DeVito, the season simply didn't produce enough to make a run at the postseason. The team started 1-5 and now sits at 5-11.

Potential needs: QB, WR, TE, OL

Giants' picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (via SEA)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6