Which teams have been eliminated from NFL playoffs after Week 14?

After the dust settled in Week 14, the NFL playoffs picture swam into view, much clearer than it has been this season. Some teams are prohibitive favorites to make the playoffs, including the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Others are still in contention, with many teams trying their best to go on some sort of a run that will at least clinch a wild-card spot in the NFL playoffs.

But there are some teams for whom the rest of the season is going to be a drudge. They will be playing just to make up the numbers since they have been officially eliminated from making the NFL playoffs.

For them, as soon as the regular season is over, they will have to start planning for next season and hope they can make it to the NFL playoffs next year.

Here's the list of all teams that have been eliminated.

Teams eliminated from the NFL Playoffs after Week 14

AFC

René Bugner @RNBWCV AFC standings after week 14



1⃣ Patriots 9-4

2⃣ Titans 9-4

3⃣ Chiefs 9-4

4⃣ Ravens 8-5

🚾 Chargers 8-5

🚾 Colts 7-6

🚾 Bills 7-6

🟡 Browns 7-6

🟡 Bengals 7-6

🟡 Broncos 7-6

🟡 Steelers 6-6-1

🟡 Raiders 6-7

🟡 Dolphins 6-7

⛔️ Jets 3-10

⛔️ Texans 2-11

#1 - Houston Texans, 2-11

The Houston Texans became the first team to be eliminated from the NFL playoffs this season. It was a denouement long foretold, with many observers having them as the possessors of the number one draft pick in next year's NFL draft even before the season began.

They have duly fulfilled their promise. With Deshaun Watson out and defensive stars such as JJ Watt fleeing to greener pastures, this was always going to be a tough season for them.

They have four more games to play to get this season out of the way and can then finally get planning for how they can make next year's NFL playoffs.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-11

A winner in college football does not necessarily become a winner in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last year and would have hoped to at least make it to the NFL playoffs this year with Trever Lawrence, the most exciting quarterback to come out of college in a generation, as their starting quarterback.

Instead, they have been let down by coaching, with Urban Meyer proving to be way out of his depth. Wrong tactical decisions on and off the field contributed to a failed push for this year's NFL playoffs.

#3 - New York Jets, 3-10

The New York Jets are the final team in the AFC to be eliminated from the NFL playoffs picture. The only thing they can feel good about is that the Texans and the Jaguars are worse than them so they do not end up with the AFC wooden spoon, yet.

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson were supposed to be the saviors of the franchise and lead them to the golden land of the playoffs. Yet they misfired badly and must now plan for next season once the regular season is over.

NFC

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Lions have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. The Lions have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/iHHbG1YFg7

#1 - Detroit Lions, 1-11-1

The only ignominy the Detroit Lions could avoid this season was that they won a game against the Minnesota Vikings to ensure they did not go winless this season. That win also ensured that they were not the first team to be knocked out of NFL playoffs contention.

But this day has long been coming. They have been the worst team by far in the NFL this season and another year of rebuilding beckons.

