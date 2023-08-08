Teddy Bridgewater career earnings: How much has Lions QB earned in NFL so far?

On Monday, reports revealed that Teddy Bridgewater is set to sign with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback was a free agent after playing one season with the Miami Dolphins last year.

Interestingly, Bridgewater will now reunite with Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell was the New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach when the signal caller played two years with the franchise until 2019.

Bridgewater is a nine-year NFL veteran and has made a small fortune during his time in the big league so far. As per Spotrac, he has made a whopping $62,059,985 in career earnings.

Reports claim that Bridgewater has earned $22,483,046 in salary, $26,801,456 in signing bonuses, $868,125 in roster bonuses, $750,000 in workout bonuses, $11,127,000 in restructured bonuses and $30,358 in incentives.

The details of his Lions contract will be available soon.

Detroit was looking to bring in a backup for quarterback Jared Goff and Bridgewater clearly adds reliable depth for the NFC North franchise.

Teddy Bridgewater's NFL stats and career honors

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Minnesota Vikings selected Teddy Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the team before joining the New Orleans Saints.

After leaving New Orleans, Bridgewater had one-year stints with the Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and Miami Dolphins (2022). The quarterback will now sign for the Detroit Lions by the end of the week.

Across nine years in the NFL, Bridgewater has racked up 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns on 1,372 passes while throwing 47 interceptions as well. He has also recorded 846 rushing yards on 219 carries with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Last season, Bridgewater served as a backup for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on multiple occasions. He threw for 683 yards and four touchdowns on 49 passes despite struggling with a few injuries.