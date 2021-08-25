Teddy Bridgewater vs Drew Lock: Who wins the Denver Broncos QB battle?

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced earlier this week that he is ready to let his two quarterbacks continue to battle for the starting job. The competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater has been going on for months, and with one preseason game left, the Broncos are saying that it's not over just yet.

Both Bridgewater and Lock have played well, and in different situations, they could easily be starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Here's what the quarterback competition looks like for the Denver Broncos.

Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and a QB battle in Denver

Drew Lock was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. Lock was initially a back-up quarterback but was named a starter in 2020. The QB missed three games and still threw for nearly 3,000 yards, but the Broncos opted to spend all offseason looking for another quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater has much more experience than Lock, though. Bridgewater has been in the NFL since being brought on board in 2014 by the Minnesota Vikings.

A devastating knee injury nearly ended Bridgewater's career, but he made a return to the Vikings a while later and then signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he was a backup to Drew Brees for two seasons.

Bridgewater was the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, throwing for over 3,700 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for another five touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater is GUNNING for that QB1 job 🎯 pic.twitter.com/j842sLp4oO — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

Here's the breakdown from the preseason so far. Both Lock and Bridgewater have appeared in the two preseason games. In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater was 7/8 for 74 yards and a touchdown. Lock was 5/7 with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Lock was 9/14 with 80 yards. Bridgewater was 9/11 with 105 yards and one touchdown.

The @Broncos are a QB away from making some NOISE in the NFL…I believe in Teddy Bridgewater! — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) August 24, 2021

Numbers-wise, they're nearly even. But stats aren't everything.

Who has the better decision-making? Which quarterback will be able to keep a play alive when the offensive line is falling around them?

Teddy Bridgewater will likely be named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Drew Lock does have experience with the offense but that experience should come with improvement and the ability to make plays happen. Lock is getting there, but Bridgewater edges it at the moment. The latter will also be able to utilize young receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, who had disappointing 2020 seasons.

Bridgewater should be given the opportunity and if, for some reason, it doesn't work out, then Drew Lock zooms back up to QB1. The Broncos, though, are primed for a change. As things stand, Bridgewater represents a bit of that.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told the media earlier this week:

"It won’t be tomorrow, The earliest it would be would be early next week, or we’ll let it go another week. Because these guys, both of them, Drew and Teddy, have done well, as you guys have seen, and they’ve made it a hard decision."

But a decision has to be made before the Denver Broncos' Week 1 roadtrip to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants. When that decision comes, expect Terrific Teddy to get the job.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha