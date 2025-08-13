Tee Higgins fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Bengals WR in 2025?

Tee Higgins turned in his fourth finish among the top 30 fantasy football wide receivers last year in five NFL seasons. He is in an extremely rare situation where he serevs as the WR2 on his own team, but is still an elite option for fantasy rosters. The Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered passing attack is a big reason for this, so here's where his 2025 fantasy outlook currently stands.

Ad

Tee Higgins fantasy outlook and points projection

Higgins vs Adams vs Evans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tee Higgins gets the luxury of playing with Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the best passing offenses in the entire NFL. This has made him an elite fantasy football wide receiver, despite competing with Ja'Marr Chase for targets. Higgins still finished as the WR17 last year, despite missing five games, demonstrating his massive upside ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool expects Higgins to score 287 fantasy points in PPR formats this season. His projections include new career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, so he clearly has favorable expectations. He has also exceeded 100 targets in four his five seasons with the Bengals, so a safe workload in a dominat offense make him an attractive pick.

Higgins is projected to score more fantasy points this year than many other veterans with ahistory of being elite, including Davante Adams and Mike Evans. They are also playing in offenses that include significant competition for targets, but Higgins' fantasy outlook is brighter than both of them when conisdering all factors.

Ad

Tee Higgins ADP: Where should you draft the Bengals WR?

Tee Higgins

Higgins currently ranks as the 29th overall player and WR13 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the third round in many drafts as a WR2 for most roster with the potential upside to fish in the WR1 range this season. His massive volume and favorable situation for the Bengals are among the main reasons why.

His ADP currently ranks him in the same tier as many other elite wide receivers, such as Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson. This further demonstrates his massive expectations this year, especially if he can play in a full season this time. Hill appears to be on the decline at this point career, while Wilson is dealing with a new quarterback situation, making Higgins the best pick of this trio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.