Tee Higgins or Garrett Wilson Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored

Tee Higgins and Garrett Wilson are two wide receivers who signed massive contract extensions during the offseason, but had different performances in Week 1. While the Bengals receiver will look to bounce back at home, Wilson will hope to have another great game for the Jets.

Ad

Is Tee Higgins a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

The Jacksonville Jaguars did a good job limiting what the Panthers' passing offense could do in Week 1, but the challenge will be much bigger now. The Bengals invested heavily in their passing offense during the offseason, with Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase signing new contracts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Week 1, Higgins led the Bengals in receiving yards, but he had just 33. Joe Burrow will look to hit more big plays in their home opener, and this includes throwing the ball more to both his star wide receivers. The Jaguars will have a tough time trying to stop Cincinnati's passing offense, even if they had just 95 net yards in Week 2.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Garrett Wilson a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

One of the biggest surprises in Week 1 was how well the Jets played offensively, despite Justin Fields making his first start for the franchise. Offensively, the team had over 400 yards; despite the loss, the connection between Fields and Wilson was excellent, including 7 receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets will now face the Buffalo Bills. This is likely to be a high-scoring game, with Buffalo's offense scoring 41 points in the first game but allowing 40. This could represent a great chance for Fields to build in his first start. As a result, Garrett Wilson would also have many opportunities.

Ad

Who to pick between Tee Higgins and Garrett Wilson for Week 2?

Our Who Should I Start tool believes the Bengals wide receiver will be a difference-maker in Week 2, with a small margin over the Jets' pass-catcher.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer

The matchup, the confidence for their Week 1 win and the home opener should all translate into a great day for Joe Burrow and the passing offense. Despite this being a close call, Tee Higgins is the favorite in our projections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.